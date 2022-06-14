People looking for employment in the Azle ISD may attend a job fair next week to apply for a number of positions, including teaching.

The fair is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 23 at the Azle ISD administration building. Interviews will be held for bus drivers, teachers and paraprofessionals and in the child nutrition, custodial and maintenance departments. People must apply online – https://www.azleisd.net/employment – to be eligible for an interview when they arrive.

“We will have our HR tables for teacher spots and everything that we want to fill,” said Traci Evans, HR specialist for AISD. “And then we should have principals on site to do on-the-spot interviews for our teachers’ aides that they’re still needing to fill, as well.”

The district has around 80 positions overall that it is trying to fill.

Evans said AISD is trying to be more enticing by, for example, offering more money toward benefits. Plus, work schedules can be appealing, depending on the position, as flexible hours are possible. Teacher pay is competitive with other districts, and both the district and community can be selling points.

“A good perk we just started is the free pre-K for our employees,” said Jennifer Row, AISD HR specialist. “So that’s another aspect that draws in employees. For our fulltime employees, they get the free pre-K option. We also have a teacher referrals program for employees that refer teachers or professionals to positions. That is a great motivator for some of our employees that are currently employed.”

In the 2021-22 school year, district officials went to several job fairs and were able to talk to several teachers who were looking for a change, Evans said. Officials went to job fairs at TCU, University of North Texas and Tarleton State. Plus, officials were able to talk with new graduates. The district also works with people who are interested in teaching but have a degree in non-education field. The district can help those people pick an alternative certification field.

“We can help them get to be a teacher,” Evans said.

The district does communicate with people who have a Handshake account online.

Jessica Hanson, coordinator of recruitment, retention and compensation for AISD, said the district’s mission is "making a difference to every child, every chance, every day."

“Whether teacher applicants are new to the profession or veteran teachers, we are seeking highly motivated educators who are passionate about helping all students learn and grow — we are looking for difference-makers,” she said, “We know the demands of educators are higher than ever. Our goal is to support all of our staff and to give them the tools and resources to help them in the classroom. We are developing a district-wide mentor program to help those new to the profession feel successful and supported from day one in Azle ISD.”