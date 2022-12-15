AZ Athena Strand-Bike Ride.jpg

Jason Malewiski, left, executive director of the Servolution Network, stands with Daymon and Shelley Crittenden and event organizers Charla and Loren Knies with a check for Athena Strand's family. Jacob is her father.

 Courtesy Photo-Jason Malewiski

The death of 7-year-old Athena Strand devastated residents of North Texas and elsewhere.

On Sunday, folks came together to help Strand’s family.

