The death of 7-year-old Athena Strand devastated residents of North Texas and elsewhere.
On Sunday, folks came together to help Strand’s family.
The Church at Azle was the starting point for a toy drive and bike ride fundraiser Sunday for the family of 7-year-old slaying victim Athena Strand, with a Fox 4 News report explaining vehicles and motorcyclists registered for the event by donating $20. The vehicles traveled to Wise County from The Church at Azle.
A little more than $28,600 was raised. Jason Malewiski, executive director of Servolution in Azle, said around 1,500 vehicles participated — about 1,000 motorcycles, 350 Jeeps and 150 miscellaneous vehicles. The ride route ended at Paradise Elementary School, where Strand was a student.
Strand was allegedly kidnapped and killed by a FedEx contract driver in Wise County on Nov. 30 and her body was found near Boyd two days later. Tanner Horner, 31, remains in the Wise County Jail on aggravated kidnapping and capital murder charges. He reportedly was delivering a package to Athena’s home at the time of her disappearance.
“We live in the BEST commUNITY around — in Texas you do NOT mess with our kids,” Malewiski said in an email about the ride and toy drive. “The amount of people who showed up from all over north Texas was overwhelming and a testament to the goodness of people. This is what it looks like to LOVE your Neighbor.”
Athena’s legacy will continue via Athena’s Angels for the Parker County toy drive, Malewiski said.
Elsewhere in the community, many small businesses made T-shirts for donations to Athena’s family. Crave, an Azle eatery, donated all proceeds on Dec. 5 to Athena’s family, plus donations, for a total amount of $3,000. People at schools across North Texas wore pink on Dec. 5 to show support, including those in the Azle ISD. Pink was Athena’s favorite color.
A GoFundMe account has been established called Athena’s Justice: Fundraiser by Maitlyn Gandy : Athena’s Justice (gofundme.com).
