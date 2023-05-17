Azle High School auto tech, FFA and other groups and teams donated money and held food drives to benefit community
On the morning of May 4, the SkillsUSA auto tech team presented a check for $500 to Kristie Cooper of the Community Caring Center. Azle FFA and other organizations collected 3,800 pounds of food that they presented to the CCC in April. “It has been an amazing year with our student generosity,” said Suzzanne Murr, Director of Career and Technical Education. “I would say this school year has had over 10,000 pounds in donations.”
Cooper is immensely grateful for the additional support that CTE students were able to offer this year. “Azle FFA students volunteer with us weekly and noticed in late March and early April that CCC was struggling to fill our shelves with some of our pantry staples, such as canned vegetables, canned beans, canned tuna, and pasta,” said Kristie Cooper. “Availability of these items from Tarrant Area Food Bank has been low, leading CCC to rely on donations from the community. We have made several large purchases from grocery stores.”
The CCC and other organizations like the Tarrant County Food Bank have been struggling to keep up with greater demand since the COVID-19 pandemic and the economic hardship caused by rising inflation. More and more Azle residents rely on resources than in recent past years. “CCC is currently serving over 1,100 families each month, more than double our numbers in 2019,” said Cooper.
Skills USA officers and students voted to spend club funds so that the Community Caring Center could purchase whatever they need to assist Azle residents. “I am very proud of these young adults for their caring and concern for their community's well-being,” said Robert Herring, auto tech teacher.
The auto tech team held a car show on Sunday, a few days later to raise funds, “so that (auto tech) can help again if needed,” said Herring.
