AZ autotech donation.jpg

Robert Herring and his auto tech class with Kristie Cooper of the CCC and the $500 check.

 ZACH FREEMAN

Azle High School auto tech, FFA and other groups and teams donated money and held food drives to benefit community

On the morning of May 4, the SkillsUSA auto tech team presented a check for $500 to Kristie Cooper of the Community Caring Center. Azle FFA and other organizations collected 3,800 pounds of food that they presented to the CCC in April. “It has been an amazing year with our student generosity,” said Suzzanne Murr, Director of Career and Technical Education. “I would say this school year has had over 10,000 pounds in donations.”

