Azle ISD voters could be several months or even as long as a year away from deciding on a new school bond, but what seems certain is that a bond will be forthcoming next year.
The school district’s Long Range Facilities Planning Committee will make a recommendation for the Azle ISD school board to decide on calling a bond. For now, LRPC members are studying needs around the district, including attending public meetings to see needs at the campus level.
On Oct. 24, committee members met at Azle High School, where they heard about that school’s current needs and toured the school’s Career and Technical Education and fine arts departments. AHS Principal Nate Driver, CTE Director Suzanne Murr and district fine arts coordinator Aaron Martin spoke to the committee, with Murr and Martin giving tours of the CTE and fine arts facilities, respectively. The fine arts department consists of the band hall, theater classroom and choir room. The art rooms also belong to the fine arts department, and they are being renovated as part of the construction at the building. AISD voters rejected a proposition in the last bond issue, held in November 2021, that would have, in part, expanded and renovated fine arts facilities.
Driver told committee members that campus safety is the top priority at AHS, and the school is getting up to date on all of its drills. A lockdown drill was held on Oct. 24, Driver said, and the “staff, the subs (and) the kids did an amazing, amazing job. So, were super pleased with that and how well the kids and the adults handled that drill in the building.” Also in his discussion, Driver touched on other topics, such as what learning priorities and tactics are desired in the classrooms.
Murr said AHS possesses a positive environment and that she sees a difference this year, explaining in part that students wear ID badges and “trust me, that’s been a battle and it is not a battle now.”
She gave a rundown of programs in the CTE program, which feature 13 career clusters. They span everything from architecture and construction to health science to transportation, distribution and logistics. Within those 13 clusters are 29 fields of study, and Murr said those fields attempt to offer an industry-based certification in as many areas as possible.
“Last year, at Azle High School, we had 841 IBCs that were passed by Azle High School students,” she said, noting the numerous kinds of certifications that can be earned. Forty-five teachers instruct at least half-time CTE. Some of those teachers are coaches, and they teach half-time CTE.
“And of those 44 teachers, 29 of them are here at the high school,” she said. The rest teach at the junior high school level.
CTE classes are spread out all over the building. Murr told committee members that drone soccer and eSports are coming soon. Both activities have been proposed to the educational foundation. The district will start eSports as a club at Azle Junior High School and then see what happens from there, Murr said, and she expects the activity to become popular.
Additionally, Murr in her presentation said 3,299 seats are being taken in CTE classes at the high school, and some of those numbers are duplicate, meaning students are taking more than one class. The junior high school has 1,356 seats, and some of those students are taking more than one class.
Azle Superintendent Todd Smith said the district does generate a lot of revenue from the CTE program, and that money goes right back into the CTE program.
“There’s a lot of school districts that do not do that, (but) we put it all right back into our CTE programs,” he said. “That helps pay for these certifications. A lot of school districts are charging these students for the certifications.”
He said teachers ensure students are ready to take the certification tests.
Martin discussed the fine arts department’s programs and discussed how many students participate in its programs, and he also discussed students’ competitions and activities. When the committee members toured the band hall, they learned it has a 13-foot ceiling. Martin said the cubic footage is an issue in that room, as the ceiling needs to be 10 feet higher.
“When we put our full band in there – 178 kids – I’m wearing earplugs every time, and I encourage my students, too, also, because there’s so much sound,” he said. “So, we don’t put them all there too often because it’s not good for our ears.”
Martin discussed other features in the band hall, including the practice rooms, where the “sound quality is a little bit rough.” The practice rooms are not sound-proof. Plus, he said, there are not many practice rooms – seven in all. Two are currently being used as storage because there’s a lot of equipment and it can’t be left out when not in use.
The choir room lacks storage room and practice space, and the theater wing does not have room for teaching certain aspects of theater, such as stage lighting and sound production, Smith said.
Martin also discussed Forte Junior High School’s band hall, which also has problems with its practice rooms’ soundproofing. The band hall is a bit undersized, but the school will divide into three bands and they will fit in there with three classes, Martin said. Azle Junior High School also has some of the same challenges with its band hall, such as with size.
Smith told the committee he did not want to rush the process of determining when to call the bond, that he wants the committee to be comfortable about they pose in bond. A bond election could be called in May or November of next year.
After the tour, committee member John Olmsted said with all the growth, some expansion will have to happen. He and a committee toured the high school band hall three years ago, and he said it doesn’t make sense to continue to patchwork everything.
“Obviously, the middle schools’ (situation) is going to the topic of conversation,” he said. “It’s got to be with the growth and with the bond.”
The next meeting is Nov. 14 at AHS, where athletics will be the center of discussion and committee members will tour facilities.
