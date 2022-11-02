Azle ISD voters could be several months or even as long as a year away from deciding on a new school bond, but what seems certain is that a bond will be forthcoming next year.

The school district’s Long Range Facilities Planning Committee will make a recommendation for the Azle ISD school board to decide on calling a bond. For now, LRPC members are studying needs around the district, including attending public meetings to see needs at the campus level.

Don@azlenews.net