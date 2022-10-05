AZ band RachelRyerson green hair lead

Rachel Ryerson hammers a vibraphone at a recent practice.

Hornet pride is evident in the way Rachel Ryerson styles her instrument – and her hair.

At a recent band practice at Hornet Stadium, the sophomore vibraphonist was focused and absorbed while striking metal keys with padded mallets.

Logan Leach plays numerous instruments on the rack, but his favorite is the gong. (Photos by Jeff Prince)

