Randy Cobb grew up on a dairy farm, but he never envisioned staying there.

“I decided when I was in high school, I don’t think I want to do this dairy farm (work) the rest of my life,” he said. “I don’t think I want to milk cows for the rest of my life, if you know what I mean.”

He decided to attend college and made education his vocation, and it’s paid enormous rewards for him.

Cobb retired as Azle High School principal at the 2021-22 school year and now looks forward to spending time on his current farm after a 40-year career in education, with 31 of those years as a high school principal. He wants to partake in some relaxing activities, including playing golf and spending time with his two grandchildren.

“I want some family time,” he emphasized.

As he reflected on his retirement, he said he wants to pursue something else with the last third of his life. He said it was a blessing to work at the AHS.

“I love education and I love Azle High School,” he said. “It’s an honor for this to be my last principalship. I wish I would have gotten here earlier – that’s my only regret, that I didn’t get to come to Azle High School sooner. I think the timing is right for me and my family. It was a difficult decision because of my relationships not only with the community but with the students and the faculty there.”

A ‘Wise’ guy

Cobb grew up in Wise County and graduated from Alvord High School. He attended University of North Texas and received his undergraduate and graduate degrees from the Denton school. He also completed the superintendent certification and started doctoral work and completed about 21 hours of the doctoral program and “just never took the time to finish it.”

Cobb said he sees himself working in some capacity of education, whether it be with the alternative certification program or something else.

“I’m just considering my options,” he said. “As far as retiring from the principalship, yes, I am retiring from that.”

Azle High School was his fifth high school, and he spent six years here as principal. He spent 12 years at Richland High School as a principal – which was a good part of his career - and his children grew up there. The new AHS principal, Nate Driver, was a student at Richland High, and Cobb and Driver have stayed in contact over the years.

“I think it’s great to get an opportunity to watch him step in and take over the leadership role and put his (stamp on) the school and leadership and bring what he wants to bring to the school,” Cobb said, noting that Driver is a “tremendous person and educator and I’m wishing him the best, and certainly I have a lot of confidence in what he’ll be doing.”

At 27 years old, Cobb became principal at Everman High School. At one point in his career, he worked in Chico, where he was a principal and superintendent.

“It’s almost half of my life, actually,” he said, describing being a principal. “For the time I’ve been on this planet – half of my life, almost – it has been a high school principal. It gives you an opportunity to work with students and teachers as well as the community and parents. So, it’s really a broad spectrum. The principalship I would say, as a high school principal, it’s really all about relationships and about leadership, and I would sum it up with those words. I wouldn’t trade it for anything. It’s been great to me.”

Cobb described some highlights from his career.

What he enjoyed most about being principal:

“It’s about the opportunity for something different every single day. And then also it’s about working with the students and getting to make a difference every day, or at least trying to make a difference. I’m pretty sure I didn’t make a difference every day, but that was my focus, to try to help every day. That was my whole idea.”

Memory that stands out at AHS:

“I would say the best memories I have would be directly working with the students, being involved with them and activities,” he said.

Back in 2020, the school had continued to improve state assessment scores and had B-plus rating and on the verge of an A rating. But then the pandemic hit. He said AHS teachers “had done a tremendous job of preparation and our students had really focused. We had had a good buildup to that time, and then the pandemic hit and things changed.” Schools have not received a rating since before COVID forced closures in the spring of 2020, but ratings should resume this year after all testing has concluded, said Amanda Moore, director of communications for AISD.

Then there was a football game a couple of years ago when Azle played at Northwest and the Eaton Eagles were threatening to score late in the game.

“It was fourth down, they called time out and there was very little time in the game left,” Cobb said, noting the PA system played the song “Don’t Stop Believin’” by Journey during the time out. At Azle High School, that’s one of the songs played in the passing periods. “I think that kind of charged up the team out there. I think they heard it and (thought) there’s gotta to be something to this.… Anyway, we held them, we won that football game and our student section and crowd went nuts. It’s probably the happiest as far as a school event I’ve ever been (at). It was tremendous. Those are some good times you’ll never, ever forget, seeing how the kids responded and tying that song back together and then their efforts of coming together, and you know how at Azle High School how the students come together there.”

What he enjoyed most about working with students through the years:

“I like kids. I like people. I like young adults, I like working with them, I like challenging them. I like supporting them, helping them. And if you don’t like kids, this is probably not for you.” He said he always been close to his students as a principal, and in his six years at AHS, he has become close to the student body. “I’ve enjoyed every bit of it.”

Cobb is married and has two children, three stepchildren and two grandchildren, ages 7 and 12. He and his wife live outside Justin.