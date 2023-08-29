Clowning around at the carnival
SPRINGTOWN — On the last Saturday before the start of the new school year, Cub Scouts in Pack 303 got together at Springtown First United Methodist Church for one more afternoon of summer fun.
The kids tossed bean bags at targets, catapulted rubber frogs onto plates, knocked down cans arranged in a pyramid formation and played other such games at the pack’s carnival on Aug. 12.
Cubmaster Holly Lowe, who is known for wearing themed costumes to Cub Scouts events, donned an inflatable clown suit and greeted kids as they arrived at the carnival. Lowe said the event was easy enough to host and allowed scouts to have fun before the end of summer.
“They're starting school next week; let's let them let loose,” she said during the carnival.
The carnival marked the pack’s last summer activity. If scouts participated in one of the pack’s events during June, July and August, they are eligible for the National Summertime Pack Award. Lowe said several scouts in Pack 303 will earn this achievement.
“It is to help keep our scouts engaged over the summertime,” Lowe said about the National Summertime Pack Award. “We do have quite a few families that participated in at least one event in those three months, and they will earn that award.”
Typically, Pack 303 only hosts one event in each of the three summer months, but this year, Cub Scout leaders provided more than that. This meant more work for the adults, but Lowe was fine with that.
“It's for the kids,” she said. “That's what we're here for is to give them a great time.”
As of the carnival, Lowe said Pack 303 has 26 scouts, but she would like to see that number grow. The pack lost seven scouts who aged out of Cub Scouts and transitioned into the Boy Scouts of America Troop earlier this year. Lowe would also like to see more people in Scout families stepping up to be leaders.
“We just would like to build those numbers up and always welcome the new faces and always have room for them,” she said.
Pack 303’s leaders have planned out the activities that are aimed at keeping scouts entertained for the new Scouting year.
“It's going to be the same great program, but we're going to continue to provide a fun twist on it to keep it interesting so that we're not doing the same thing over and over and over,” Lowe said.
Lowe thanked the Springtown First United Methodist Church for allowing Pack 303 to use the church’s facilities for events and meetings.
“They’re always going above and beyond to help us with our needs,” she said. “We're thankful for them.”
Pack 303’s new year kicked off earlier this week with its Welcome Back/Recruitment Night on Aug. 22. If families missed this event, they can still sign up for Cub Scouts throughout the year by visiting beascout.org online. For more information about Pack 303, visit its Facebook page at facebook.com/springtowncubscoutspack303 online.
Webelos-ranked Cub Scout Abi Carter plays a game at Springtown Cub Scout Pack 303’s carnival on Aug. 12 at Springtown First United Methodist Church.
Cub Scouts Pack 303 Cubmaster Holly Lowe dons an inflatable clown suit for the pack’s carnival earlier this month at Springtown First United Methodist Church.
Arrow of Light-ranked Cub Scout Jerrik Hansen is filled with excitement as he gets ready to throw a ball and knock down some cans in a game at his pack’s carnival on Aug. 12.
Liam Gottlieb, a Cub Scout in the Webelos rank, fixes his eyes on the target before throwing his bean bag during Springtown Cub Scouts 303’s carnival earlier this month.
Chloe Salazar, a Wolf-ranked Cub Scout, winds her arm back before throwing a bean bag at the target in a game during her pack’s carnival on Aug. 12 at Springtown First United Methodist Church.
