Some cats and dogs have new digs after the Azle Animal Shelter’s Clear the Shelter event.

But some furry friends continue their wait for that forever home.

Azle Animal Shelter took part in the Clear the Shelter event from Aug. 22-31. Shelter employees were able to find new homes for 11 dogs and seven cats during the event*. Adoption fees for “altered” animals (spayed or neutered) were waived during the event.

On Monday morning, there were still 10 dogs and six cats available for adoption. The shelter is also caring for four dogs and 11 kittens undergoing vet treatment before they can be considered for adoption.

Arya, a husky mix at the shelter, is still looking for her forever family. She started her 233rd day at the shelter on Monday.

Azle Police Chief Ben Hall, a proponent of animal adoption, got to visit with Arya at the Azle Animal Shelter while talking about its current needs.

“This is a good year for animal control budget-wise,” Hall said. “The city is reallocating money and adding another animal control officer.”

The animal shelter and animal control department fall under the administration of the Azle Police Department, though their budget is allocated separately from the police department.

For the FY 2022-2023 budget, City Manager Tom Muir recommended a budget of $526,027.

This includes the cost of converting the two part-time kennel technicians to an additional full-time animal control officer and a full-time kennel tech.

A new animal transport vehicle is also included in the proposed budget.

“We are working hard to staff our shelter to keep up with Azle’s growth and service demands,” said Hall. “We still have room to improve, but this year’s budget goes a long way in improving staffing and capacity for service.”

Jessie Williams, animal control supervisor, said that it’s also time for the city to start looking into phase two of the Azle Animal Shelter.

“We added it into the five-year plan for our budget,” Williams said. “I’ve been able to go out and observe at some animal shelters in other cities and put together a sort of wish list for what we want.”

The shelter had some flood damage due to storms, and the space at the current shelter isn’t ready for the demands that will come with a growing population.

“With the growth of the city and the number of animals that are being dropped off and abandoned in the city, the expansion is a needed requirement,” says a brief in the five-year budget explanation.

The city received a large donation — $270,000 — from the Azle Animal Shelter Humane Association (AASHA) in July 2021 when the organization disbanded.

Of that donation, $260,000 was earmarked for the expansion of the animal shelter, with the remaining amount being used toward medical care for animals.

The cost of medical care for the animals is another concern for Williams and other staff at the animal shelter.

“We have to be careful where we’re spending to make sure what we have has the biggest impact,” said Williams.

A Malinois was brought into the shelter recently that had been hit by a car. The cost of surgery and after-surgery care required before the dog can be considered for adoption was too high. But luckily, they were able to find a rescue organization that offered to take the dog in once a foster space is available.

The most urgent need for the shelter, Williams said, is money for medical care.

“Right now, it’s litter season with cats and dogs,” she said. “That means kittens – and it could be anywhere from seven kittens to 11 in a litter – and puppies being brought in. They all need treatment before they can get adopted. You multiply all of that times three, seven, 11 animals, and it really adds up.”

Williams hopes that another group like AASHA can get up and running to pick up where the previous nonprofit left off, but it will take someone – or a group – to make it happen.

For now, Williams and the rest of the staff are doing what they can to serve the animals of Azle.

“People don’t realize how hard this job is, emotionally and physically,” said Hall. “It’s one of the most difficult jobs under our department. It takes a lot of dedication. We’re lucky that we have Jessie and her staff who are dedicated to this. They are all amazing.”

“This is my life,” Williams said. “I love it. Good, bad and ugly.”

Donations can be brought directly to the shelter. There is a box for monetary donations mounted just inside the door of the shelter. A donor can also request that their contribution go directly to medical care or the future expansion of the shelter.

Another way to contribute is with aluminum can donations. There is a bin at the library for people to drop cans off. Williams said that a “truckload of cans” can bring as much as $100-200 for the shelter.