Children can scare up some candy at the Azle Memorial Library parking lot Oct. 29 in the second-ever Trunk or Treat event held by the city of Azle.

The event is free and will be held from 4-6 p.m. Trunk or Treat was held in the City Hall parking lot, but this year the venue was changed because of early voting. The library will close that day at 3 p.m.

AZ Trunk or Treat-last year-3.jpeg

This year’s event will be held in the Azle Memorial Library parking lot.

wade@hcnews.com