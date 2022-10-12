Children can scare up some candy at the Azle Memorial Library parking lot Oct. 29 in the second-ever Trunk or Treat event held by the city of Azle.
The event is free and will be held from 4-6 p.m. Trunk or Treat was held in the City Hall parking lot, but this year the venue was changed because of early voting. The library will close that day at 3 p.m.
Parking lots at the library will be closed, so people may park at Central Park parking lot.
Last year, police cars were decorated, and city staff set up tables, said Azle Police Department Lt. Kevin Rogers.
“We had a few businesses set up tables with their banners and handed out candy,” Rogers said. “We’re not selling any products. It’s strictly for the youth. It’s for the kids in the community. We’re hoping that it’s the community’s way of giving back to the youth and giving them a safe environment to enjoy.”
Kids may wear costumes, but they are strictly optional.
“We just want then to come out and have a good time,” Rogers said. “Any business that wants to participate is more the welcome to reach out to us and we will set them up.”
They may contact Rogers at krogers@cityofazle.org.
Last year’s event had a better than expected turnout, Rogers said, adding organizers were “pleasantly surprised” with the attendance. It was held Oct. 30 last year.
“It was short notice, and it really worked out and turned out to be a great event,” he said. “And we hope to build on it each year.”
He said the city staff wants to do what it can to have a positive environment for the community’s children. The city pays for the candy for the event, but it also accepts donations.
Also at the event, canned food donations will be accepted for the Community Caring Center.
