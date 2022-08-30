The city of Azle set some records recently. But neither record had anything to do with the rain that fell last week.

The August 2022 general sales tax payment of $353,918.36 finishes as the highest sales tax payment in city history, the city stated in a news release. The amount is a $37,278.91 (11.77%) increase as compared to August 2021. The August 2022 payment now exceeds the previous record holder May 2021 by $677.74.

Of this record amount, $283,134.69 is General Fund revenue and $70,783.67 is Street Maintenance Sales Tax Fund revenue. Current period collections increased $38,377.56 (12.40%) as compared to August 2021, the release stated.

“It’s hard to know exactly what to attribute this record sales tax payment to but one thing is definitely true and that is the business community in Azle has been growing for many years now,” said Lawrence Bryant, assistant city manager, in an emailed response to questions. “More commercial business in Azle means our residents can get the items they want/need without having to leave Azle as much as they did in past years. Something I would point to as evidence of that is the fact that sales tax collections in Azle have been climbing for several years. The August 2022 payment, while the largest the city has ever received, was only $677.74 more than the previous high in May 2021.”

The August 2022 Crime Control and Prevention District sales tax payment is $71,015.86 and represents a $10,675.59 (17.69%) increase as compared to August 2021, officials said. Current period collections increased $10,906.45 (18.47%) as compared to August 2021. The August 2022 sales tax payment is the highest in the CCPD’s history and this is the first time the payment has exceeded $70,000. Bryant said the previous high month for the CCPD was February 2022 and the August 2022 payment was $4,549.66 more than February 2022.

Bryant said he thinks inflation is a factor in the city’s most recent sales tax collections but exactly how much is hard to know.

Asked about the effect that the pandemic played here – insofar as how more people are getting back to being out more – Bryant said Azle’s sales tax collections have been climbing for several years. And that includes during the pandemic.

“Again, it’s hard to know this for sure but I would attribute quite a bit of the increases the city has seen to people staying closer to home to do their shopping more than being in the waning stages of the pandemic,” he said. “Additionally, because of financial hardships that many have experienced due to the pandemic and now because of record inflation I believe people are spending more of their money on essential items and less on non-essential items. I would say much of the shopping available in Azle falls into the essential items category.”

The August 2022 MDD sales tax payment is $71,861.61 and represents a $2,050.84 (2.77%) decrease as compared to August 2021. Current period collections decreased $2,167.88 (2.94%) as compared to August 2021. That decrease in current period collections and a decrease of $274.36 in audit collections are the contributing factors of the overall decrease from last year.

“This one is difficult to explain given the healthy increases to the general payment and the CCPD payment,” Bryant said in the release. “The best explanation I can come up with is the same as last month – the MDD sales tax is not collected at Walmart as the building is situated in Parker County. It could be that local consumers are spending more of their money at places like Walmart and less at places like restaurants or on other items they might currently be passing on because of inflation.”

Finally, Bryant told the News, the city is “very fortunate that many businesses have taken an interest in the city. The continued growth of Azle’s business community is a testament of the work that the current and previous city councils have done to make Azle an attractive place in which to do business and call home.”