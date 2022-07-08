The city of Azle has been awarded a certain designation from the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality, and it’s a recognition that the water plant superintendent considers a “huge achievement.”

Brad Geary, water plant superintendent for the city of Azle since 2017, discussed the city of Azle’s 2021 Annual Drinking Water Quality Report at the Azle City Council’s June 21 meeting. TCEQ oversees water quality. The report covered such information as the water treatment process, water assessments, regulated contaminants and bacteriological testing. Azle residents’ water comes directly from Eagle Mountain Lake.

“Because we’ve shown to be very good in the past, we go through a compliance inspection every three years, and it’s just on a revolving deal that as they come through and they go through our paperwork and they go sample water out in our system,” Geary said, adding TCEQ reps watch laboratory tests and filter backwashes and tests of that nature to assess the ins and outs of a water treatment plant. The last inspection the city had was in 2021, and TCEQ rated the plant as a superior water system plant.

“For the first time in the city’s history, we actually got designated as a superior water system this year,” he said. “It’s something we’re very, very proud of.”

The city received the documentation from TCEQ on June 16 on its superior public water system, and that gives the city permission to put up signs on roadways on city limits noting it has a superior public water system.

“For the rest of the world, it’s inconsequential; to water plant operators, it’s the peak of our world,” he said, explaining the designation’s significance. “It’s what we’ve been shooting for for quite some time. You have to go so long without violations of anything water related and then you have to have 24 months with no bacteriological positive samples. Just quite a few hurdles you have jump through in order to qualify for it and then we have to submit requests to the TCEQ and then they go through our last three compliance investigations and talk with the person that did the investigating and check with it. It’s really big in our world because it means that we’re doing everything we can do in order to put out the best quality of water possible.”

The highway markers have been ordered, Geary said.

With the area in a drought, Geary said the city has a drought contingency plan that it updates every five years, and most of its plans are designated directly from what the Tarrant Regional Water District does.

“Once they’ve reached a certain level in the lake – once it gets to 75% – then they’ll reach out and recommend to all the people that purchase water from them to invoke stage 1 restrictions,” he said. “And then of course, if it keeps dropping down the lake levels, then they’ll invoke stage 2 and stage 3.”

Last week, he said he received a TRWD report that said it expected that if nothing changes and the climate holds up the way it’s currently showing, then “we would be at conservation levels in early October.”

Geary tracks climate and water predictions and he is on many membership committees, such as American Water Works and the Texas Water Development Board.

“The TRWD has done amazing things and the Water Development Board has done amazing things over the past 10 years as far as piping water in from locations that do have excess, to try and alleviate the chances of us getting to a drought as much as they can,” he said.

Geary said leaders have to vigilantly maintain the water source it does have, and the water plant is doing everything in its power to reuse and recycle as much of the water as it can.