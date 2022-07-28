Azle city leaders last week announced the release of the city's new redesigned mobile app as part of the city’s efforts to further enhance communication with the community and its visitors.

The mobile app is free and available now at the App Store or through the Google Play Store by searching “City of Azle,” according to a news release.

“We released the first app in March 2017 utilizing CivicMobile, a product of our website provider CivicPlus,” said Susie Hiles, assistant to the city manager in Azle, in an email response to questions. “With the increased use of mobile devices as the preferred method of engagement for our citizens, we felt it was time to develop an app that would allow our citizens the ability to access our website at their fingertips anywhere, anytime. It also provided 24/7 mobile access for city administrators allowing them to quickly make changes or address website issues from any device or location. The app integrates directly with our website so it always delivers the most current information from the city.”

The mobile app puts city information right at people’s fingertips and allows residents to stay up to date with news and events, search for jobs, report a concern, find information on parks and recreation, view Azle City Council agendas, pay utility bills and much more, the news release stated. The city currently contracts with CivicPlus for the development, hosting and maintenance of the city’s website. The city “worked hand in hand” with CivicPlus to develop and design the mobile app, the release stated.

“Early in 2021, CivicPlus contacted us to advise that due to mandated restrictions and changes from Apple, CivicPlus had to discontinue offering CivicEngage mobile apps on December 31, 2021,” Hiles said. “So we began coordinating with CivicPlus to design a fully customized mobile app. The newly designed mobile app continues to integrate directly with the website, bringing the most current information delivered from the city website right into the hands of our residents, or anyone looking to find out information about the city of Azle.”

For more information on the city, access www.cityofazle.org.