Azle High School junior Alan Hard first became involved in singing by performing at church.
His mother leads High worship at his church, and after he watched her on stage, it inspired him to start singing. He found he had a talent for the craft.
“And then I started helping lead worship for my church, and so that’s I guess where I found my passion for music,” said Hard, who attends Merge Community Church in Azle.
Now he and a classmate, Kameryn Weger, celebrate being recognized for their effort at a regional competition. Hard, Weger and Michaela Moore, senior and a choir president, talked about the upcoming year for AHS choir members. The choir will have its first show on Oct. 25, followed by a winter program in December and then a spring program in May.
Moore, a soprano, has been singing since the second grade and been in AHS choir throughout her time in high school. Hard has been singing since seventh grade and Weger has been singing since kindergarten. Hard and Weger are tenors.
Hard and Weger advanced past the first round of All-state auditions; there are four rounds, and this was an All-region competition.
“I made it past the first round last year and then I dropped out because school was stressful, but now I’m wanting to continue on because I only got a couple of years left,” Weger said.
Moore said it takes a lot of hard work to accomplish what Hard and Weger did. At least 15 students participated in the competition from AHS, and just two made it.
“But we’re just happy that everyone is trying,” Moore said.
Moore said she has always had a passion for music and wants to major in music in college. She is considering Texas Tech, Texas A&M and UT Arlington. She would like to teach music or something within the music realm to help people realize the importance of music. She was inspired by a second grade choir teacher who inquired whether she wanted to be in a musical. She’s been active in music ever since. Moore’s sister took choir at AHS, and Moore followed suit.
AHS choir director Brent McCartney has been an inspiration to Moore since she has been at AHS. She called him ”everyone’s second parent.”
“He’s like so helpful with everything,” she said. “If you’re shy to sing in front of somebody, he’s the person that you can’t be shy around.”
She said he emits warmth and joy that encourages people. Moore also noted that she had a middle school choir teacher, Jeff Moss, at Azle Junior High School, who inspired her. She counts “And We are the Dreamers of Dreams,” which students will perform at the fall show, as one of her favorite songs.
Weger got started in music watching his grandfather sing on a worship team. Weger has always enjoyed singing.
“I loved making up little songs and everything,” he said, heaping praise on McCartney and saying he is “one of the greatest people I’ve ever met. He’s just kind and funny and he truly cares, and he is the reason this choir is as good as it is. He’s amazing.”
During a break in a Chorale class last week, McCartney discussed preparations for the fall concert and said there will be six to eight songs in the concert.
AHS has 135 students in the choir program, and depending on absences, McCartney expects to have roughly that many perform in the first concert. He said what’s special about 5A schools and Azle High School is that the arts programs allow a sharing of talents, meaning there are actors who are in both theater and choir, for instance.
“Those kiddoes really get to intersperse and cross over with each other,” he said. “Larger districts tend not to be as sharing with their students because there are just so many of them that they’re like, ‘oh, if you’d rather go dance, then go dance.’ Well, sometimes a kid wants to do both (activities).”
It can be harder to navigate those 6A waters than at 5A schools in general, he said.
The Chorale is the premiere ensemble of the choirs at Azle High and the rest of the choirs are leading up to this one, so the younger choirs, the junior varsity, are where students learn to sight read and learn the notes, and some actually learn how to sing in those choirs, McCartney said.
For the winter concert, McCartney doesn’t have the selections yet, but the concert ends every year with the Carol of the Bells. The spring contest doesn’t have a theme, and students will repeat two of the three songs that were performed for the UIL choir competition, and McCartney will sometimes ask students about their favorite songs from choir that can be included in the concert.
Besides the three concerts, there is another competition throughout the year: UIL Solo and Ensemble. Students sing solo and are evaluated by a judge. For students who make a first division on a class one solo, they are invited to perform at the state Solo and Ensemble contest in late May.
Coming back from the pandemic, choral music was the most dangerous fine arts activity for students because of how they breathe when they perform, McCartney said, and he noticed that the students who were not able to continue singing suffered mentally and emotionally because of it. This group and the group last spring began to revel in rehearsing because it is emotionally satisfying to sing, and they didn’t know that until it was taken away from them for a prolonged period, McCartney said.
“So, it’s a joy and beauty for me to watch kids smile for the first time since they were a freshman in this environment because there’s no bigger joy than making a chord that actually tunes and gives this sense of joy, feeling and (happiness),” he said. “Still to this day, and I started teaching in ‘95, it’s never gotten boring for me. It’s always exciting to see students flash that smile and have that sense of accomplishment when they get off the risers from UIL competition and they see the big sweepstakes trophy. That look on their face – that never gets old.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.