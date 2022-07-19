Nursing homes have carried a stigma for many years. Families struggled when making the decision of whether to place a loved one at a senior care facility because of that stigma.

But there are some nursing home employees and administrators that are working to change that, like those at Azle Manor and Eagle Crest Villa.

Kip Kruger took over the role of administrator at Azle Manor in January 2021. From that time, he has worked to create a different environment for both staff and residents.

“I would say I’m trying to bring back the passion and compassion, and the love and the wholesome, like, gain that you get when you serve others,” Kruger said.

“I believe long-term care is a labor of love,” he said. “These folks need it, and they need something great to hold on to. Because when you come into these communities, sometimes it’s not always the greatest of situations. You’ve gone through health concerns and issues. It’s a lot. It’s a stressful time for families to put loved ones in a nursing home.”

Kruger acknowledges that the previous stigma has been “never put me in a nursing home” because of how poorly run some nursing homes have been.

“But I hope to change that stigma by encouraging and showing the positive light and the fun atmosphere that we do have and can have when we just love all these people and serve them,” Kruger said.

Employees at Azle Manor have felt the changes as well, and it has encouraged them to follow their path in healthcare.

Hope Chipman is a charge nurse at the facility and has spent most of her 23-year nursing career there. She describes it as a “genuinely happy place to be.”

“I feel like I’m allowed to spend more time with patients,” Chipman said. “I had a lot of respect for Mr. Pack (the previous administrator).”

Now under new leadership, Chipman said she and other staff members see the difference in the culture, and it’s been positive.

“Kip did an amazing job bringing the culture up to today’s expectations,” she said. “Coworkers are like family.”

Heather Holman, the administrator for Eagle Crest Villa, talked about how they make sure there are activities that get their residents engaged and enjoying their lives there. Eagle Crest Villa offers both independent living and assisted living options for residents.

“We do have activities and outings planned,” Holman said. “We have a ‘ride to nowhere’ where our residents get in the bus and just ride around — get some sunshine and vitamin D. We also have outside performances planned. They usually sing and perform for our residents.”

Eagle Crest Villa also has a group come out to do ballroom dancing with the residents.

“That’s always a big hit,” said Holman.

Terrylynn Tidwell has been working as a nurse for many years, many of them working with the elderly. She has been with Eagle Crest Villa for over a year and has enjoyed her time at the assisted living facility.

“Heather is one of the best administrators,” Tidwell said. “I love the environment (at Eagle Crest). It feels like home.”

With administrators working to change the culture in their facilities, more employees are finding joy in their work.

“I have been at Azle Manor now for four years,” said Jennifer Harris, staffing coordinator at Azle Manor. “From administration and management, a lot has changed for the better … we get more appreciation. Things like cooked meals from Kip himself. We get our trusty Donut Fridays. Even hugs and high fives in the halls. His happy and outgoing personality has made Azle Manor better for the residents and us as staff.”

Chipman also said that the positive environment has an impact on the health of the residents they care for.

“This is just an observation, not medical proof, but patients are on less medications, their blood pressure is lower,” said Chipman. “(Residents’) appetites have increased, there are less weight loss issues. The environment is contributing to better health.”

Chipman also said that more residents are actively participating in the extracurricular activities that are planned.

“Our activity director (Allison Phillips) is phenomenal,” Chipman said. “Her heart is so big.”

Kruger is known for his TikTok videos (@nursinghomeadministrator) which show the fun activities that residents and staff get to enjoy from week to week, including a Turkey Hunt before Thanksgiving in which residents “hunted” Kruger with Nerf guns while he was dressed as a turkey and ran through a forest of Christmas trees.