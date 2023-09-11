On Wednesday, Aug. 30, Azle Area Chamber of Commerce had the pleasure to welcome Hill’s Paint and Body to their chamber family!
Hill’s Paint and Body has been a family operation from the very beginning. Their roots will forever be in Saginaw, but their hearts were set on making Azle their home!
They are so excited to be in this community to continue providing the best service for their customers. If you are looking for collision repair, call Hill’s Paint and body to ensure your vehicle is taken care of the first time every time.
