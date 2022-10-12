CCC.jpg

Last week, The Azle News challenged the Azle Police Department, Azle Professional Firefighters Local 3627, Pinnacle Bank, Brace Chiropractic & Wellness, Azle Dental Care and Debbie Bunero CPA to lead the charge to fill the shelves of the Community Caring Center.

Each entity challenged has challenged another business or group, who may also challenge someone.

wade@hcnews.com