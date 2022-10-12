Last week, The Azle News challenged the Azle Police Department, Azle Professional Firefighters Local 3627, Pinnacle Bank, Brace Chiropractic & Wellness, Azle Dental Care and Debbie Bunero CPA to lead the charge to fill the shelves of the Community Caring Center.
Each entity challenged has challenged another business or group, who may also challenge someone.
But you don’t have to wait to be challenged. Just pick one of the groups above and drop off your food or monetary donation to help the CCC fulfill its mission to help those in need, especially during the upcoming holiday season.
The Community Caring Center served 450 families monthly in 2019; that number is up to 1,000 families each month. With the cost of just about everything going up, the shelves in the food pantry are becoming bare.
Most-needed items include peanut butter, canned tuna, canned chicken, beans (dried or canned), macaroni and cheese, Ramen noodles, soups (any kind), cereal and jelly.
If you prefer to donate money, it will go even farther, since the CCC can buy food from its partner, Tarrant Area Food Bank, for 10 cents to 14 cents per pound.
Monetary donations can help the CCC in many ways. For example, a $25 donation will supply a month’s supply of hygiene products for one household. The same amount can feed a household of two for an entire month, or it can provide a Christmas Box, including a ham, to one household to ensure they have a traditional holiday meal on Christmas Day.
The CCC provided more than 4,500 backpacks for Azle ISD students filled with simple, ready-to-eat meals and snacks on Fridays during the 2021-21 school year alone. Your donation of $25 will fund six of those backpacks, easing the food insecurity of six local students.
You may even choose to donate $100 to help secure inventory in the food, hygiene, Christmas and Weekend Backpack categories.
There are multiple ways to donate online at www.communitycaringcenter.com. You may also mail a check to the Community Caring Center at 317 Commerce Street, Azle, TX 76020. Please make your check payable to the Community Caring Center.
Kristie Cooper, executive director of the CCC, is available to answer your questions or show you around, and she can be reached at 817-270-2962.
