20-year-old center needs renovations
The Community Caring Center has been serving Azle in some form for more than 30 years.
What started out as multiple food pantries organized by different churches in Azle has become one central location that has continued to help those struggling with food insecurity in the community.
Kristie Cooper, the executive director of CCC, said her organization has been seeing a steadily growing number of clients come to them for help month after month.
Currently, CCC serves an average of 1,000 families a month, up from 750 families a month in June.
The USDA released its 2021 Household Food Security Report this month. The report showed “no significant change in food insecurity from the previous year,” according to a press release from Baylor University.
The report shows that 10.5% of households were considered food insecure in 2020, with a slight decrease to 10.2% in 2021 — the lowest rate of food insecurity since the USDA began measuring the data in 1996.
Households considered to have “very low food security” also saw a slight drop from 3.9% to 3.8% from 2020 to 2021. Those surveyed said that they had “difficulty in acquiring food and reduced or changed their food intake as a result.”
In Texas, the “average prevalence of food insecurity between 2019 and 2021 sits at 13.4% and continues to outpace the national average of 10.4% over the same period.”
With an average of 10,766,000 Texas households, that means nearly 1.5 million Texans deal with food insecurity today.
Community Caring Center supports families in the community with food, clothing and small household goods. They are 100% reliant on donations from individuals in the community, civic organizations, Azle ISD organizations and local churches.
Grocery stores like Albertsons, Brookshire’s and Walmart partner with CCC to give donations as well.
The Porch Resale Shoppe is open to the general public and the money generated from sales is used to purchase food for the CCC food bank.
Growing client base means growing needs
The current CCC location was built nearly 20 years ago on land donated by B.J. Clark to continue the center’s mission to help the community.
The center had been operating out of a building that Clark owned directly across the street since October 2000. In 2002, CCC had served nearly 2,250 families. Seeing the need for more space, Arthur Lang, the director at the time, knew they would have to build.
The number of families served for an entire year 20 years ago has become the number of families served in less than a quarter of the year today at CCC.
As the number of families served by the local food bank grows, the needs at the CCC building are growing as well.
“The building is almost 20 years old, and everything is starting to break,” Cooper said. “This building was built by the community, and it’s served us well. But it’s time to start fixing things.”
One of the major items Cooper hopes to get replaced is a new walk-in cooler and freezer to replace current equipment that the center has been struggling to keep working.
Some of the coolers resemble those with sliding doors found at convenience stores. They cost about $9,000 to replace. Making repairs is also costly and hard to do because of the inability to get parts in. So, Cooper and volunteers have been dealing with a limited number of places to keep cold items anytime one of the coolers breaks down.
“We’d also really like to add outside awnings for our drive-through areas to help keep our volunteers and clients covered during the heat and inclement weather,” Cooper said.
Another improvement to the building that Cooper has on her wish list is to add an automatic sliding door for grocery carry-out. Right now, volunteers have to go in and out of a single heavy metal door to bring clients their groceries.
Other needs include new AC units for the food warehouse, improving insulation and fixing leaks in the ceiling.
“The cost is at about $800,000 right now (for the improvements), and we have to rely on donors to help us make that happen,” Cooper said.
Plans for fundraising are underway and Cooper hopes that they will be able to raise the money they need to make the renovations at CCC that will help make something that was “literally built by the community” continue to serve its mission for many more years to come.
Current Needs at CCC:
- -Cereal
- -Hygiene products (shampoo, toothpaste, deodorant)
- -Monetary donations to help with this year’s Christmas food boxes (goal is 750 boxes)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.