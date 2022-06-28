The Community Caring Center serves around 750 families a month, and the numbers for June look to be even higher.

Kristie Cooper, the executive director at CCC, said that those numbers are higher than they were during the height of COVID-19.

“We think that the increasing cost of things like groceries and gas is playing a part in that,” Cooper said.

Families are having to spend more out of their household budgets to pay for gas, which leaves less money for food and other household necessities and personal care items.

Some food items that are most beneficial to clients of food pantries like CCC are things like canned meats — chicken, tuna, salmon, beef, Spam, canned soups and pasta meals, pancake mixes that only require water, canned fruits, fresh produce, juice boxes, and shelf-stable milk.

While the community has been generous in donating food items to CCC, Cooper said that what they are mostly in need of right now are non-food essentials.

“What we could really use are things like laundry soap, shampoo and conditioner, body wash, toothpaste, feminine hygiene products … things like that,” said Cooper.

CCC tries to provide many of these items for their clients, but when those things are not donated, Cooper has to make a trip to a local store to purchase these items to have on hand. This comes out of the nonprofit’s coffers.

“I’ll go to, like, Walmart and fill up a shopping cart or two with things like shampoo and body wash, toothpaste and toothbrushes,” she said. “These are just things that people need but most don’t think about donating.”

Sometimes, those items will be available from Tarrant Area Food Bank, and Cooper will be able to obtain items like toothpaste and shampoo for free, but only sporadically.

TAFB has seen a decrease in retail donations in recent months, making it harder for the organization to keep up with the increased demand without having to use their own funds.

Government programs that helped provide food and financial support to food banks during the pandemic have begun to drop off.

“Concurrent to that, the supply chain bottlenecks that are happening are impacting our retail donations and our retail donations are down 24%,” said Julie Butner, president and CEO of TAFB.

Butner said that food banks are seeing record high numbers of people needing food.

“It’s tough because we’re still meeting that need,” she said. “We’re just dipping into our general funds to buy food and in ways that we never have before.”

TAFB budgeted year-to-date about $1.5 million to purchase food. They’ve spent close to $5 million.

For more information about ways to help with support, donations, or to volunteer with CCC, visit www.communitycaringcenter.com.