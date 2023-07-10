Case of man accused of impersonating police officer to be heard in trial

Luciano Amador Velazquez was arrested in connection with impersonating a public servant after he flashed red and blue lights at another driver, who Amador claims flashed a gun at him twice. Amador’s case is moving toward a jury trial.

 WEATHERFORD — The case of an Azle-area man accused of impersonating a public servant is headed toward trial after the man’s attorney rejected the prosecution’s plea offer for six years in prison.

On Feb. 18, Parker County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested Luciano Amador Velazquez in connection with allegations that he had impersonated a police officer. Amador was indicted on those charges by the Parker County Grand Jury in March. 

