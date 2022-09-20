The Kids on Canvas event held by CASA of Tarrant County is set for 5 to 7:30 p.m. Oct. 20 at The 4 Eleven in Fort Worth, with a VIP whiskey tasting event for top sponsors from 4 to 5 p.m.
“This event is a special one-night gallery event showcasing artwork created by children of all ages that are currently in foster care,” said Amber Watson, CASA Advocate. “Patrons can make a donation bid on the artwork and have the opportunity to take the one-of-a-kind art pieces home with them. This event will help raise funds for critical advocacy and support services to the volunteers who advocate on behalf of the abused and neglected children in Tarrant County.”
The foster care system in Texas is facing a crisis as there is a shortage of bedspaces for foster kids in the Texas Child Protective Services system, CASA officials said.
“By supporting this event, you will provide a constant voice for our community’s abused and neglected children and will ensure every child has a safe and permanent home,” the event flier said.
Kids on Canvas will feature food and drinks, premium raffle prizes and kid-friendly activities, plus the chance to take home some one-of-a-kind
What is CASA?
CASA stands for Court Appointed Special Advocate. When an abused or neglected child is removed from their parents’ custody, the child is placed in the legal custody of Child Protective Services.
CPS has one year to either unite the child with their family or place them for adoption.
With courts and the welfare systems being overwhelmed, it is easy for children to “fall through the cracks.” CASA volunteers step up to help make sure that doesn’t happen.
What does a CASA volunteer do?
CASA volunteers are required to complete a 30-hour training class. They will then begin visiting with their assigned foster children on a regular basis.
The volunteers must visit with their children at least twice a month, once at their home. CASAs also speak with doctors, teachers and foster parents, and they observe parent/child visitations. This helps them to gather information from all viewpoints.
CASAs are responsible for communicating with the child and their biological family, CPS caseworkers, local attorneys and judges to help represent the child’s best interests. They also provide judges with written recommendations about their placement.
A CASA volunteer can be almost any U.S. citizen with a clean criminal history. Foster parents and CPS employees are not eligible to volunteer.
Tarrant County has the third highest number of confirmed cases of child abuse and/or neglect, according to CASA. In 2020, there were 1,106 children who had a CASA volunteer to support them.
For many children in foster care, the volunteer advocate is “often the most consistent person in that child’s life,” the CASA website stated.
"Without the support of the community and all of our volunteer's hard work... CASA would not exist,” said Watson. “CASA is successful because of everyday people like you and me stepping up for the cause and being the change for our children who need us the most. We all can make a difference in our children's lives whether it be by volunteering, being a helping heart, donating, becoming a sponsor, or just by spreading the word about CASA."
