The Kids on Canvas fundraiser features many unique art pieces and helps bring in money to support foster children in Tarrant County.

 Courtesy of CASA of Tarrant County

The Kids on Canvas event held by CASA of Tarrant County is set for 5 to 7:30 p.m. Oct. 20 at The 4 Eleven in Fort Worth, with a VIP whiskey tasting event for top sponsors from 4 to 5 p.m.

“This event is a special one-night gallery event showcasing artwork created by children of all ages that are currently in foster care,” said Amber Watson, CASA Advocate. “Patrons can make a donation bid on the artwork and have the opportunity to take the one-of-a-kind art pieces home with them. This event will help raise funds for critical advocacy and support services to the volunteers who advocate on behalf of the abused and neglected children in Tarrant County.”

