An Azle High School student suffered severe head trauma when the car in which she was a passenger struck a gate, which went through the vehicle’s windshield, on Aug. 25. The gate is located on the high school property.

Maddison York, 17, was the passenger in the vehicle. Bryson Luther Jackson, 16, was the driver of the car and is also a student at AHS.

According to a crash report filed by the Azle Police Department, the teens were going to feed a goat at the agricultural barn located on the north side of the campus. They were eastbound in a 2005 Dodge Stratus about 7:13 p.m. on a private road between the main campus and the north parking lot of the school. The driver advised police that he passed out, and when he woke up, he saw that a yellow swing gate had gone through the vehicle’s windshield and out the back left quarter panel.

While Jackson had no significant injuries, the crash report says the passenger may have suffered a skull fracture. She was transported to a Fort Worth hospital via CareFlite air ambulance with incapacitating injuries.

Both students were wearing lap and shoulder belts, and speed was not listed as a factor in the accident.

No information was available at press time about York’s condition.