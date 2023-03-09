Azle 4-H archers compete for medals and life lessons
Kristen McLaughlin encourages kids in the Azle community to be resilient, and to persevere and keep their eyes on target — specifically, a NFAA 40-cm blue single shot archery target.
McLaughlin serves as the archery coach for the Azle 4-H, a nonprofit organization dedicated to building community leaders and, currently, the largest youth development program in the state. Archery is a large part of the Shooting Sports project within the Natural Resources division of Texas 4-H along with Hunting/Wildlife, Pistol, Rifle, Shotgun, and other shooting events.
Participants from Azle 4-H and other area clubs across Texas attended a two-day 4-H Archery Tournament Feb. 25-26 at Fort Grard Guns and Archery in Weatherford. A total of 79 archers competed for medals in the indoor Texas Field Archery Association tournament in different age divisions — Cub (8-11 years), Youth (12-14 years), and Young Adult (15-18 years) —and bow type divisions including compound aided, compound unaided, genesis, and barebow.
Along with life lessons, some Azle 4-H participants placed in the top of their divisions and returned with a medal. Jacob Lankford placed 1st in Cub Genesis, Abigail Moore placed 2nd in Cub Genesis, and Madison Thomas placed 1st in Young Adult Barebow.
“I was so proud of our archers,” McLaughlin said. “During the tournament, they didn’t give up, they kept going until the end.”
Each archer shot “12 ends of 5 arrows,” McLaughlin said. “This means (the participants) shot 60 arrows for the duration of the tournament.” In archery, an end is a four-minute period in which the participant can shoot the desired number of arrows toward the target. This means the Azle 4-H competitors had 12 four-minute rounds to shoot five arrows each.
“Sixty arrows are a lot when you are not used to it,” McLaughlin continued. "We had been working up to the full sixty arrows; however, many would still take breaks.”
With extensive experience in 3-D and indoor archery herself, McLaughlin reached out to her previous archery coaches to ensure her athletes would have a positive teaching experience. “My coaches taught me everything I know about archery,” McLaughlin said. "When I decided that I was willing to take on the archery project, I reached back out to them, and they have helped me along the way to be able to make sure these kids have the best opportunities possible.”
Coupled with the physical benefits of practicing archery, Coach McLaughlin expresses that archery is beneficial for mental health and life skills particularly building perseverance and resiliency.
“An archer has to be resilient,” she said. “Once the arrow leaves the bow, it cannot be changed. So, archers have to learn that even if that first shot does not go according to plan it’s time to focus on the next shot.”
McLaughlin continued, “Through archery, many of these young archers learn there are discomforts in life that take life skills such as resiliency and perseverance to overcome … Archery is a sport that is so versatile in its ability to teach life lessons.”
