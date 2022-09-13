“Never Forget” is a phrase that has taken root in the heart of Americans since Sept. 11, 2001.

For first responders, it is a mantra that stays with them every day as they climb into their fire trucks, squad cars and ambulances.

And on the anniversary of 9/11, “Never Forget” becomes something like a prayer for those who were lost from the ones who will always remember.

Members of Azle Fire Department joined hundreds of fellow first responders in memorial stair climbs in Dallas and Fort Worth over the Sept. 11 weekend.

Brandon Henderson, Clinton Kierych, Robert Newsom and Austin Bray climbed at Fort Worth’s Memorial Tower Climb at City Center on Sept. 11.

Up to 200 first responders — including local police and fire departments, county sheriff offices, FBI agents and City Center security officers — climbed to the 27th floor of the Bank of America tower four times. This made the climb approximate to the 110-story climb to the top of the World Trade Center.

Azle FD Assistant Chief Lee Godbold and his two sons participated in the Dallas 9/11 Memorial Climb on Sept. 10 at Fountain Place. This was the second year Godbold climbed with his oldest son, who is also a firefighter, and the first year climbing with his youngest son, an EMT working on an ambulance.

First responders who are taking part in memorial stair climbs are given a name tag – called an Accountability Tag – to carry with them. The tags bear the name of one of the 343 firefighters, 60 police officers and eight EMS workers who died at the towers.

After completing the climb, each participant walks to a microphone and announces the name and company of the individual on their tag before placing the tag on an accountability board.

“This name calling and the placing of the tag on the board signifies a member has been brought home,” said Godbold.

This year, Godbold climbed for Kenneth Marino of Rescue 1, located in the Hell’s Kitchen neighborhood of New York.

“(Marino) had been a firefighter for 20 years and employed by the FDNY for 10 years,” Godbold said. “His remains have never been found but his helmet was. Kenneth put on that helmet and responded to the World Trade Center less than one hour after his wife of three years and their children, Kristin, 3, and Tyler, 1, had paid him a surprise visit at his Manhattan firehouse.”

Marino was 40 years old and was last seen in the North Tower with his crew prior to the collapse more than 70 stories up, Godbold said.

“Making this climb each year helps me remember that vow of never forgetting and in some small part bringing a fellow firefighter home,” said Godbold.

For Azle’s assistant fire chief and other first responders, it’s important to “never forget” this event.

“The ultimate sacrifice that was given that day is one I hope we never have to repeat in my lifetime,” said Godbold. “I believe we should pass along to the younger generation of firefighters coming into this job today the true meaning of this job. Most of those coming into this job today were not even born on 9/11. Many people will call firefighters heroes. The day we take our oath of office is when we are heroes. After that it is all part of the job.”

Godbold has visited the United 93 crash site in Shanksville, Pennsylvania, as well as the Pentagon, but has only driven past the tower site in New York.

He describes 9/11 as “one of the darkest days in our history as a nation.”

“But the resolve of the people that followed in the days after was incredible,” Godbold said. “Everyone of all backgrounds stood together not as individuals but as Americans,” My wish is that we as a country could get back to those days/months that followed this event. To come back together not as individuals but as Americans, because we do not need to forget that we are living in one of the greatest countries in the world.”