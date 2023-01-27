Who likes watching horror movies at night?
Who has been described as a “scary (movie) fanatic” by their boss?
Who enjoys the horror author Stephen King so much that they were inspired to name a pet after one of King’s characters?
Briar-Reno Fire Department Cpt. Rebekah Marlow checks all these boxes.
But now Marlow is ready for a new thrill — joining the Briar-Reno fire marshal’s office.
Marlow has been working at the Briar-Reno Fire Department for about four years, after previously working in emergency medical services in the Fort Worth area.
“I've got a lot of family that's in the medical field, and I was interested in rescue stuff initially,” she said. “I started out in EMS, and then just sort of fell into fire (safety work).”
Marlow said working in emergency medical services and in firefighting go hand-in-hand. Ultimately, she enjoys being able to help people.
Joining the fire marshal’s office follows the natural progression of her career, Marlow said. This promotion required her to attend school at the Weatherford College Law Enforcement Academy for the past five months. She graduated from the academy in December.
“I enjoyed the firefighting, and then I wanted to learn more about what caused it, and so (I) just naturally fell into investigating,” Marlow said.
However, arson investigations are only part of a fire marshal’s job, she said.
“We also do inspections for life safety on buildings and homes,” Marlow said. “A big part of it for us is promoting sort of a life safety and fire education, teaching citizens.”
Having Marlow to lead the fire marshal’s office will take pressure off of Fire Chief Moses Druxman having to do the job by himself. Druxman said he will still be part of the fire marshal’s office to help Marlow, and two volunteer investigators/inspectors are expected to join the team.
“The fire marshal's office itself affects everything from developments of commercial to residential to hydrant placing to annual inspections, foster homes,” Druxman said. “We do about 200 inspections a year.”
Educating the public is one of the main challenges of a fire marshal’s job, Druxman said.
“A lot of folks out here are not familiar with having to follow compliance rules as far as fire codes and building codes. And as this community has changed over the years, we've gotten too populated now to not do that,” he said. “The big portion of this is education. It's not to go out and fine people or shut their businesses down. It’s to educate them.”
Luckily for Marlow, she enjoys the education part of her job.
“I enjoy that (the job is) a challenge. It's new for me, but I also enjoy getting out there and talking to people,” she said.
Marlow’s eagerness to learn and her ability to educate people are among the qualities that make her fit for the fire marshal’s office, Druxman said.
“With our firefighters, she trains them extremely well, and I think that she can carry that on to the public side of educating the community of how they can fix their businesses to be compliant and safe,” he said.
Marlow wants the community to know that staff members at the Briar-Reno Fire Department are here to help and to answer any questions.
“We're all approachable,” she said. “If there's any questions or concerns, if you ever want to know something, feel free to contact us and talk.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.