Congratulations to Tammy Mooney, grand-prize winner of the first ‘Bonnets in Bloom’ contest sponsored by McDowell Lawn Care.
I don’t think anyone at the Azle News expected the tremendous response we received for our “Bonnets in Bloom” contest sponsored by McDowell Lawn Care.
We received so many wonderful photos of bluebonnets each week and it was difficult to decide on the winning photo. It was discussed among us at the office, and after a lot of back and forth, it was finally agreed that Tammy Mooney’s entry of the beautiful field of bluebonnets with the sunset in the background was the one.
I think this photo captures the feeling of sitting on your back porch enjoying a spring sunset, don’t you agree?
Join us in congratulating Tammy on her outstanding photo. Tammy, stop in and see us to pick up your $100 Grand Prize.
To each of our weekly winners and all those who submitted their photos throughout the contest, I encourage you to visit azlenews.net to look through the entire gallery of entries. They’re fantastic!
You can’t help but smile with Texas pride when you look through all of those beautiful snapshots of our state flower.
A special thank you to McDowell Lawn Care for helping us make this contest happen.
We are looking forward to another bluebonnet season and all of the wonderful entries that we will receive for our Second Annual Bonnets in Bloom Contest!
Courtesy photo by tammy mooney
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.