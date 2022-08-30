New head football coach Clayton Sanders kept his on-field remarks short after watching Azle Christian’s football team wallop Bryson 45-0 in the season opener on Aug. 26 in front of an enthusiastic homefield crowd.

After the game ended, the two teams met at the 50-yard line to pray together in unison. Then, the Crusaders gathered around their new coach for a post-game pep talk.

“I just have three words to say,” the coach said. “Ring that bell!”

Players yelled in unison and ran near the end zone, where a large bell was mounted atop a pole.

The bell — a church bell from 1905 — had been donated to the school and erected on game day to be used for celebrating victories.

The players began yanking the rope, but the bell sounded muffled and dull – hardly a celebratory clang.

Turns out, the metal clapper – or “dinger,” as several concerned dads were calling it – had become rusted and hollow, which diluted its effectiveness.

The dads gathered and examined the clapper and began making plans to rectify the situation before this Friday’s game. Replacing the clapper in a timely manner appears to be vital. The Crusaders seem destined for plenty more victories under Sanders, who assumed head coaching duties from Gary Rushing.

Rushing stepped aside as head coach after watching the Crusaders fall in the first round of the playoffs last year. Rushing had led the team to four state football championships in the past decade and felt the team needed a change in leadership. He suggested Sanders, a longtime coach who had played under Rushing in high school years ago and had been volunteering as an assistant at ACS.

Sanders looked happy after watching the Crusaders open their season with a shutout victory over Bryson in the TAPPS Division III District 2 six-man league.

“I was just so proud the team got to experience some payback after a very long and challenging offseason and summer,” the new coach said. “They have worked extremely hard, and I wouldn't be exaggerating by saying this team is up there with some of the hardest working groups I've ever had in my career. It was just a great feeling to come out healthy and see that light in their eyes that they finally understood why we work as hard as we work.”

Standouts in the game included senior Camden Logan, who ran 10 times for 152 yards and three TDs. He also threw a 50-yard TD pass and made 10 tackles.

A.J. Rollins, a junior, rushed seven times for 135 yards and three TDs and caught a TD pass. He made six tackles and forced a fumble.

Senior Drew Skartvedt posted a dozen tackles, including three for losses.

The opening game victory leaves the team feeling confident heading into week two’s home game against Heritage Christian of Haslet.

“We have a good start to build on,” Sanders said. “This team is hungry, and they will show up Monday morning ready to work. There is no doubt in my mind about that. We will just keep chopping.”

The Crusaders are led by three seniors — Logan, Skartvedt and Noah Rollins — but the team is young as a whole. Most of the team’s 15 members are underclassmen.

“The three seniors we have are really good ones, but we are primarily sophomore and freshman heavy,” Sanders said.

The football players have beefed up their bodies in the recent months after the school built a weight room adjacent to the school building. Sanders considers the weight room as the foundation for the entire athletic program.

“The weight room is a great place where the athlete 100% controls their result,” he said. “Their parents don't control it. Their coach doesn't control it. Only the athlete. In my opinion, it is an extremely important part of those life lessons learned as a student-athlete.”

Last year, the team was 7-4 overall and 3-2 in district play. Sanders would like to see those numbers improve, but this year’s record won’t determine whether the season was a success, he said.

“I'll be able to tell you in 15 to 20 years,” he said. “As much as we love the game, it's more than just football at ACS. It's about teaching them and mentoring them as best as we can to help them become great husbands and great fathers. Godly men. Anything else is truly icing on the cake. I truly believe this group can go as far on the field, on the court and in life as they want to. Just a fantastic group of young men. I love each and every one of them.”

Azle Christian is scheduled to play Heritage Christian at 7:30 p.m. Friday at home.