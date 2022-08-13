Being new to the game of golf didn’t intimidate Ryker McGinnis.

On his first day of golf summer camp, the kindergartener sank three putts in a row from five feet, earning a round of applause from camp mates and an ‘attaboy’ from golf coach Eddy Prather.

Golf isn’t the only thing new to McGinnis. He’s a new kid in town.

In June, his family left the state of Washington and traveled 1,800 miles to settle in Azle. Since then, Ryker and his two older siblings - fourth grader Anniston and fifth grader Ledger – have been attending a variety of athletic summer camps.

In early August, all three kids were enjoying camp in the air-conditioned golf facility. Their mom, Jennifer McGinnis, watched them learn how to use putters, wedges and drivers and interact with the other children.

“We’re new to the area and just taking advantage of all the different camps so the kids can try out for different sports,” she said.

The family chose Azle as their new home after researching places online. She hopes to become a teacher at Azle High School.

“We knew we wanted to move somewhere that kind of matched our family values better and would be a better environment to raise our family,” she said. “We started looking at Texas and then narrowed it down from there and started looking at the school district.”

After all the criteria was crunched and examined, Azle sat atop the list.

“That’s where they’re going to go and that’s where I wanted to teach,” she said. “We just really fell in love with the Azle school district.”

After six weeks in Azle, she believes the family made the right choice to move here.

“I like how close of a community it is,” she said. “We’re excited to become more a part of the community.”

Feeling at home has been easy.

“I grew up a Navy brat, so it’s not hard for me to move to a place I’ve never been,” she said. “The kids love that it’s hot, and they can go outside. There’s just so much more to do here.”

FORE!

On Aug. 1-2, the McGinnis kids enjoyed golf camp with two dozen other kids. It was the second golf camp of the summer. The first camp in June attracted a similar number of fledgling club wielders.

“I thought I'd offer another camp closer to when school starts because a lot of kids were gone on vacation” in June, Prather said. “We're right before school, and I figured it would be a good time to have another one.”

Elementary kids attended camp in the early morning, and middle school kids and freshmen attended in the late morning.

“Camp just kind of gets the word out there and gets more kids involved to see what we’ve got to offer,” the coach said. “We just hope to spread the word a little bit.”

One of the youngest participants was Macy Harris, a second grader who has smacked a few golf balls in her day but considers herself a beginner.

“I’ve played in my backyard and at the driving range but never for competition,” she said.

She is a cheerleader and plays volleyball and basketball already but has decided to add golf to her resume. At camp, she learned that “you have to hold the putter and never bend your wrists,” she said.

Tyler Diffie, a freshman, began playing golf this year after receiving a set of clubs for Christmas. He decided to attend summer camp, meet the coaches, learn a new skill and try out for the high school team. During camp, he practiced driving balls into the simulation screen while coach Mitzi Marquart offered him pointers on his swing.

“It was very fun,” he said afterward.

The big projection screen showed an image of a golf course and tracked the distance of balls being hit toward it.

“It’s kind of like a driving range,” he said. “You can see how far you hit the ball and how it curved in the air.”

Another freshman, Caiden Davis, came to camp to “learn something new and see if I can get better,” he said.

He plans on trying out for the golf team this season.

“It’s fun,” he said. “I enjoy it.”