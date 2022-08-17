Most people hear the buzz of bees and start looking for a place to hide.

Others, like Terri Taylor, hear that sound and start saying words of thanks.

Taylor started keeping bees at her property about five years ago. She’s up to five hives now and plans to add two more early next year.

She bought her first beehive from a teacher in Dallas. Now, she sources her bees through a local vendor, Donny Johns in Springtown. Johns sells nucs (short for nucleus colony) in the spring.

“Beekeeping is an investment, and a nuc costs at least $200,” Taylor said.

Taylor became interested in beekeeping after taking a permaculture class. She signed up for a beekeeping class shortly after.

“It was really something the first time I stood there in a suit, and they opened up a hive and thousands of bees came out,” she said. “You know, that really makes an impression on you.”

Taylor said that she highly recommends anyone interested in beekeeping take a hands-on class because that will “either make you a believer or let you know that this really isn’t for me.”

Taylor and her husband Lynn have been working to bring their homestead closer to its native roots.

To do that, their landscaping has become more friendly for native plants and animals, including bees.

Bees are considered a nuisance at family outings or days at the park. But the reality is that bees play a vital role in food production — and not just for honey.

“Do you know how many times a bee has to go to a flower to get a watermelon or a cucumber?” Taylor asked. “It’s like 500 times.”

Pollen is required for flowers to produce fruit. Although there are several vegetables that can self-pollinate — tomatoes, green peppers, chili peppers — there are many that rely on bees and other pollinators to do the work for them.

But even self-pollinating plants can be more productive with the help of outside assistance.

If you’ve ever had your vegetable garden in full bloom but produce almost no fruit, it’s likely because they weren’t being well pollinated. Bees and other pollinators usually help with that.

Unfortunately, bee populations have been struggling all over, making food production more of a challenge.

In China, workers have to hand-pollinate pear trees — flower by flower — because bees are almost non-existent due to pesticides.

Here in Texas, drought is another factor that is negatively impacting the local bee population.

“Drought means no plants, and no plants means no flowers,” said Molly Keck, board-certified entomologist and senior program specialist with Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service.

Flowers provide both the carbs (nectar) and the protein (pollen) that bees need to produce eggs and feed babies.

“We have many species of native bees (in Texas),” Keck said.

“They go by a number of different common names and there are several species of each within those common names. Bumble bees, digger bees, plaster bees, mason bees, carpenter bees and leafcutter bees are the more common and noticeable ones. We also have honeybees, which are not a native species.”

Keck said that native bees are responsible for pollinating many of the plants and veggies in our landscapes.

“Honeybees are more responsible for pollinating large monocultures like agricultural systems or fields of wildflowers in the spring,” she said. “We will still see them on plants in our landscape, but we should give a huge amount of credit to our native bees.”

What can residents do to help support the bee population?

“Plant flowering plants with overlapping blooms,” said Keck. “Plant things that bloom spring through fall. Colors in yellow, white, blue and purples are most attractive to bees.”

Keck also said that people should reduce pesticide use, especially when bees are on plants.

“If the plant is flowering, ask yourself if it really needs intervention with pesticides,” she said.

Finally, Keck recommends finding ways to provide native habitats, such as muddy areas, stumps, hedge rows, sandy spots and debris for them to dig under.

“These may provide nesting or resting sites for unwanted insects as well, but you need to decide what is more important to you,” she said.