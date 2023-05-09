Legacy Oaks of Azle holds Miracle Moments for Marguerite Hudson

On April 27, Legacy Oaks of Azle hosted a Miracle Moments celebration in honor of resident, Marguerite Hudson. Cake, brightly colored decorations, and live music performed by the AHS Jazz Band all meshed to give the event a real Mardi Gras feel. Guests were treated to punch, shrimp cocktails, and all-around good times at this Fat Tuesday-themed celebration, many dressed for the part in colorful masks and other Mardi Gras regalia. Born in New Orleans, Hudson at 80-years-old braved Hurricane Katrina while caring for her invalid husband, rebuilding after it devastated the region. “I realize that I never once felt really depressed,” said Hudson. “We somehow just find the strength and that’s the spirit of The Coast.”

