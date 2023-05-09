Legacy Oaks of Azle holds Miracle Moments for Marguerite Hudson
On April 27, Legacy Oaks of Azle hosted a Miracle Moments celebration in honor of resident, Marguerite Hudson. Cake, brightly colored decorations, and live music performed by the AHS Jazz Band all meshed to give the event a real Mardi Gras feel. Guests were treated to punch, shrimp cocktails, and all-around good times at this Fat Tuesday-themed celebration, many dressed for the part in colorful masks and other Mardi Gras regalia. Born in New Orleans, Hudson at 80-years-old braved Hurricane Katrina while caring for her invalid husband, rebuilding after it devastated the region. “I realize that I never once felt really depressed,” said Hudson. “We somehow just find the strength and that’s the spirit of The Coast.”
When her husband passed away later that year, Hudson moved to Azle to be close to her daughter. Hudson has had family in Azle since the 1980s and has had multiple grandchildren and recently a great-grandchild graduate from Azle High School.
She lived with her daughter until she relocated to Legacy Oaks four years ago. “I’m glad to be here at Legacy Oaks to meet all you wonderful people. That’s what keeps me going.” Marguerite’s daughter and son-in-law were present and pictures from throughout Marguerite’s life were on display.
After the band finished and all announcements were made, Legacy Oaks played recordings from Marguerite’s favorite artist, New Orleans jazz clarinetist Pete Fountain, along with other classic New Orleans tunes, like The Saints Go Marching In. “Every time I’d feel a little low, I’d put that CD on and I’d start dancing around,” said Hudson. “It always lifted my spirits.”
Marguerite told her fellow residents and LOOA staff, “I thank you for all being such good friends and for making me happy here.”
