“Our idea was to reward those that have practiced and to unify the two schools band programs Forte Junior High and Azle Junior High,” said Kevin Chapman

Junior high students of Azle get together for once-a-year performance

On Tuesday, April 18 the Azle All City Junior High Band met and performed three songs at Azle High School for their first and only performance of the year. Unlike many school performances, the band did not know what they’d be playing until they arrived. The All-City Junior High Band is a collection of the best of the best band students from Azle Junior High and Santo J. Forte Junior High. Students were first granted the opportunity of being selected for this performance eight years ago. While their normal directors are Kevin Chapman and Hughlen White, respectively, Mrs. Tina Parr, a retired director of bands throughout North Texas, lead the students for their All-City performance.

