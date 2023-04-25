Junior high students of Azle get together for once-a-year performance
On Tuesday, April 18 the Azle All City Junior High Band met and performed three songs at Azle High School for their first and only performance of the year. Unlike many school performances, the band did not know what they’d be playing until they arrived. The All-City Junior High Band is a collection of the best of the best band students from Azle Junior High and Santo J. Forte Junior High. Students were first granted the opportunity of being selected for this performance eight years ago. While their normal directors are Kevin Chapman and Hughlen White, respectively, Mrs. Tina Parr, a retired director of bands throughout North Texas, lead the students for their All-City performance.
“Mrs. Parr said she was very proud of how the students sat quietly during rehearsals and responded to her instruction,” Chapman said. “She was also impressed at how they were able to sit still for so many hours and make progress through the day. She encouraged parents to support the arts and band programs and asked the students to continue with music for as long as possible.”
Junior high students are selected for the All-City Band though an audition process after practicing on a piece of music for weeks.
“Not everyone is chosen for this honor,” Chapman said. “Both eighth graders and seventh graders were selected although most with eighth graders. It is very difficult to make an honor band like this one as a seventh grader.”
The All-City Band is an excellent opportunity for junior high students to meet and develop connections with their peers from across town before they reunite at Azle High School under director Aaron Martin.
“This is a wonderful bonding experience for them,” Chapman said.
