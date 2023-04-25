Azle, TX (76020)

Today

Light rain this morning with strong thunderstorms likely by evening. Damaging winds, large hail and possibly a tornado with some storms. High 74F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms this evening followed by occasional showers overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 54F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%.