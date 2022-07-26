A little over a year ago, Amy Tong feared that her traveling days were behind her. She had spent roughly four months in the hospital, from December through April, while doctors — and her body — fought for her to survive COVID-19.

Tong and her son Austin had a trip to Italy planned for 2020, which had to be cancelled because of the pandemic, and hoped to reschedule for the following summer, but her COVID battle changed those plans.

But since her release from the hospital, Tong, an instructional technology specialist at Azle ISD, has been recovering and gaining back strength, and she and her son and father Bill Nutt were able to begin traveling again this year.

“In March 2022, I gave travel my first little test with a cruise to the Bahamas, Turks and Caicos, Dominican Republic and Key West,” Tong said. “I was curious about my confidence with my health and my endurance. I’m still experiencing long COVID issues with breathing and numbness in my feet.”

Tong said that it “all went very well, and people were safe and cautious. I even got to swim with a sea turtle.”

Over the summer, Tong and her travel partners (Austin and Bill) went on a three-and-a-half-week trip to Norway and England. They took a cruise up the coast of Norway and into the Arctic Circle.

“Seeing the Midnight Sun was amazing and strange,” Tong said. “Norway is a beautiful country with fjords and waterfalls everywhere.”

The last four days of their trip were spent in London, which is a place they’ve visited before, but Tong says she doesn’t think she will ever tire of visiting.

The most memorable part of their summer adventure was reaching North Cape at the top of Norway, which Tong called a “great achievement.”

“It was surreal to see the Midnight Sun,” she said. “We would go outside at 2 a.m. and it looked like it does at 4 p.m. here.”

But the best part, she said, was spending time out in the world again with her son and dad.

Tong said that she felt “very safe” regarding her and her family’s health while traveling this year, even on the cruise ships.

“Everyone was masking and hand-washing,” she said. “We had to test negative before going on the ship. There were excellent cleaning protocols in place.”

Tong has always enjoyed exploring new places and began traveling internationally in high school.

“I went on a trip to France and England with French Club,” Tong said. “I love learning about history and other culture and travel is the best way to do it.”

Many people might be hesitant to get back out and travel to different countries while there are still widespread cases of coronavirus. Tong agrees that the decision to go is a personal one.

“If you are going to be nervous the whole time, you won’t enjoy your trip,” she said. “You have to find the right balance for yourself. Travel is so important to me and after what I went through, (as) you see how precious your time on earth is.… I don’t ever want to stop traveling and I’m glad we can try to live somewhat normally again.”

Tong said she has taken precautions to protect herself against re-infection and has been fully vaccinated and received two booster shots, and she still wears a mask and washes her hands frequently.

Their next planned trip will be in the Caribbean. On her travel bucket list is Antarctica.

“It is expensive and challenging, so that will take some planning,” she said.

They also want to explore more of Europe someday.

“I love that I am able to travel with my son and share the world with him,” she said.

Tong has started a blog to document her travels, and it can be found at tongtravels.blogspot.com.