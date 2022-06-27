North Texas champion bareback rider Airian Eubank overcame a painful injury to nab seventh place while competing against the best high school cowboys in Texas at the state rodeo finals in Abilene.

Laurel Allred, who is also on the Azle rodeo team, placed 66th in the pole bending event.

Eubank entered the contest, held June 10-12 in Abilene, as the North Texas champion and regional reserve champion. He had hoped to add yet another trophy to his bounty, but surprises can happen when straddling 1,000 pounds of bucking muscle, hoofs and teeth.

“My first ride didn't go as planned,” he said. “I blew my shoulder out.”

Eubank went to an emergency hospital in Abilene for treatment for a dislocated shoulder and was anesthetized. His shoulder had popped out several times already this season, but this time was more severe.

“I had to get put asleep because my shoulder popped out backward instead of forward,” he said. “It's been popping out, but I've just been riding it through.”

He returned to the rodeo on June 11 to ride again despite his painful injury.

“It hurts, but at the same time, when you're riding rough stock or whatnot, you’ve just got to cowboy it up,” he said.

The horses he drew at state bucked well, he said, giving him two good rides in front of a large audience.

“It was live on the Cowboy Channel on TV, so anybody in the world could watch,” he said.

Only the top four competitors in each event qualified to compete at the national finals, so Eubank’s senior season is finished. Next, he plans to attend Weatherford College and ride on that school’s rodeo team.

First, though, he will take a needed break.

“I'm taking a couple of months off to heal my body and heal the shoulder,” he said.

Eubank’s big year comes after an injury-marred junior year. He sat out most of last season to deal with another arm problem.

“I broke my right arm and got six screws and a plate in there, and that’s my riding arm,” he said.

He returned before the end of the season and logged enough rides and earned enough points to finish in third place in North Texas.

This year, he began a winning streak that culminated with him winning the bareback championship at the Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo and qualifying for state. He won a saddle, six buckles and scholarship money.