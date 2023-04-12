Residents of Azle and surrounding communities will have the opportunity to get free check-ups, testing and other health services
Health and wellness are two vital cornerstones for residents in any community. On April 22, the Hispanic Wellness Coalition will be holding the Primaveral Spring Health Fair in Azle. This is the second year the H.W.C. has held a health fair in Azle. Last year’s turnout was about 50 people, but organizers hope to reach a much larger group this year. The event will be held at 404 Main Place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The health fair will be offering free services and exams testing for HIV, blood sugar levels, blood pressure, hearing, prostate exams (via blood test), mammograms, well-woman exams, BMI, anxiety, and depression. Additional services, such as COVID-19 vaccines may also be available.
Testing and regular check-ups are vital for catching diseases early and ensuring they do not progress further. “Several years back a son took his dad for a prostate exam. Unfortunately, the dad's results were elevated. While there, the son decided to test for prostate also. The result? The son's results were higher than the dad's. Bottom line, both were caught in time and treatment ensued successfully,” Anelia Banda, director of the Hispanic Wellness Coalition said.
This story exemplifies the fact that even if you do not feel sick, some issues may still be lying hidden. It’s cases like these that highlight the importance of monitoring and managing one’s own wellness. The H.W.C. hopes to make this possible for those who might be uninsured or discouraged by copays.
“An important point to keep in mind is the difference in the cost of a doctor's visit with regular exam when you are healthy versus the cost of that same doctor’s visit when you are ill. The visit may be equal, however when ill the added costs of prescriptions, loss of work time and getting family sick adds its own toll,” Banda said.
By encouraging people to take advantage of what free resources are available and catch issues early, the H.W.C. hopes to cut costs that usually end up coming out of the patient’s pocket.
The H.W.C. is still looking for additional volunteers for their health fair. In the past, volunteers at these events have included medical and nursing students though any and all interested in volunteering are welcome to apply through Hispanicwellnesscoalition.org.
Health professionals from a variety of organizations as well as businesses across the Dallas-Fort Worth area will be sponsoring and participating in the event.
“To serve and promote health and wellness in diverse communities through education, advocacy and access,” is the H.W.C.’s mission with their health fairs, Banda said.
“We [wish to] foster collaboration, trust and sustainability to be the leading health coalition in North Texas.”
All comers and anyone willing to be tested may attend.
“Everything - health fairs and education session – H.W.C. produces for community benefit is free,” Banda said. “We do not ask for confirmation of income, insurance, residency. We do not limit who can attend, we welcome everyone.”
On May 2, the H.W.C. is presenting the story of their past, present and future as a healthcare organization and non-profit. The panel, which will be comprised of key figures from throughout the H.W.C.’s journey, will last from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Further information will be released at a later date.
To learn more and keep up with the H.W.C. and their health fairs around the D-FW area, you can follow them on Facebook or visit their website.
