Residents of Azle and surrounding communities will have the opportunity to get free check-ups, testing and other health services

Health and wellness are two vital cornerstones for residents in any community. On April 22, the Hispanic Wellness Coalition will be holding the Primaveral Spring Health Fair in Azle. This is the second year the H.W.C. has held a health fair in Azle. Last year’s turnout was about 50 people, but organizers hope to reach a much larger group this year. The event will be held at 404 Main Place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The health fair will be offering free services and exams testing for HIV, blood sugar levels, blood pressure, hearing, prostate exams (via blood test), mammograms, well-woman exams, BMI, anxiety, and depression. Additional services, such as COVID-19 vaccines may also be available.

