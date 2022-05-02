Ralph Smole, founder of Azle Weather Center, comes by his love of meteorology honestly.

“My dad was Air Force, and he was a weather observer in Alaska,” he said. “And so, from the time I was old enough to read, he would show me weather charts and how to read charts and all that.”

“Whenever we had severe weather, he would put my mom and my siblings in the basement, and we would stay up outside watching,” Smole said. “He taught me how to look at the clouds, how to interpret them. So, that’s what really started it.”

Smole has lived in Azle for 22 years, and he started Azle Weather Center on Facebook about six years ago.

He is a certified SKYWARN spotter through the National Weather Service.

According to the NWS website www.Weather.gov, SKYWARN is “a volunteer program with between 350,000 and 400,000 trained severe weather spotters. These volunteers help keep their local communities safe by providing timely and accurate reports of severe weather to the National Weather Service.”

Smole also continues to learn more with free training and resources on meteorology through MetEd.

“(MetEd) is a geoscience website, and you can go on there and take courses, which range from anywhere from 30 minutes to eight hours,” said Smole.

“I’ve been doing a lot of studying on my own to learn more, like radar interpretation, model interpretation and stuff like that.”

Smole also spent some time storm chasing about 20 years ago when his kids were young, but the charm of it wore off “after having windshields blown out from hail.”

But he says that one of the benefits from that time with his kids and chasing storms has taught them not to freak out over severe weather.

“They respect it, but they learn what to look for ahead of time instead of freaking out at the last minute,” Smole said.

Smole’s son, Ralph Smole III, now an adult with a family of his own, also helps out with the AWC, posting photos and videos whenever severe weather is in the area, while his father is working his job at Walmart in Azle.

Smole puts together weather forecasts for the Azle area, including allergy outlooks. When severe weather is approaching, and he’s home, he will livestream weather radars so the community has the most current weather affecting Azle and the surrounding areas.

AWC’s Facebook page continues to grow, and Smole is surprised but delighted by its growth within the community.

“I’m amazed at how fast it’s grown,” he said. “Because it took a couple or three years to hit 1,000 people … and now we’re over 7,300 fans and 7,800 followers.”