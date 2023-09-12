Azle vs Aledo
Hornets face tough challenge against Bearcats on Friday
AZLE – The perennial powerhouse Aledo Bearcats come to Azle this week, and the Hornets hope to swarm them early and often.
Azle’s record fell to 1-2 after losing 49-7 to Denton Ryan on Sept. 9 in the district opener. The game was scheduled for Friday, Sept. 8, but thunderstorms had delayed and ultimately cancelled the game. The two teams met again the next morning on Saturday, Sept. 9, forcing the Hornets to make two long bus trips to Denton.
The Ryan Raiders have a storied program that has been earning trips to the playoffs for many years, and Azle players knew they would be going against a talented bunch. Azle head coach Devon Dorris praised his guys for playing with fire and heart.
“I’m really proud of our kids and how they responded to the adversity of the night and having to come back the next day,” he said.
The adversity helped shape the team’s character.
“We matured as a team going through that,” he said. "
Bumping heads with Aledo on Friday, Sept. 15, won’t be any easier than playing Ryan. MaxPreps ranks Aledo and Ryan almost identically among some of the best teams in the state.
Aledo is undefeated this season at 3-0.
“They are obviously one of the best in the state, but we look forward to playing them at home and seeing where we are as a program,” Dorris said.
The Hornets have talented players that can rise to the occasion, such as in week 2, when Azle came from behind to topple the Grapevine Mustangs 14-13.
Aledo isn’t unbeatable. Its defense can be penetrated. The Bearcats have allowed 93 points in three games. Aledo’s offense makes up the difference, scoring 136 during that span.
