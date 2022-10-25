The Azle Lady Hornets are headed back to the volleyball playoffs after securing fourth place in District 5-5A.
“We are super excited,” head coach Elizabeth Snyder said.
This marks the team’s third consecutive trip to the playoffs. The Lady Hornets were bounced out of the first round in the previous two playoff seasons after facing tough programs from big schools in competitive districts. Last year, Justin Northwest knocked them out of the first round. Denton knocked them out the year before that.
This year, Azle will face Arlington Heights, another tough team. The Lady Yellowjackets were undefeated in District 6-5A heading into this week’s final regular-season game against North Side, but the Lady Hornets feel confident.
“We are pretty motivated and feel like we can do something in the first round this year,” the coach said.
From Oct. 14-21, the Hornets played three dominant teams — Northwest, Saginaw and Aledo – and lost each game. Snyder, however, said the team showed grit and fire against Aledo that bodes well with the playoffs approaching.
“Tonight, our goal was just to be back to our normal selves with joy and love and selfless volleyball,” Snyder said after Azle lost to Aledo on Oct. 21. “We didn’t care if we won or lost tonight. It’s more just finding ourselves again, because we’ve been struggling.”
Against Aledo, the coach juggled the lineup, and the team “really adjusted well,” she said. “We look like us again. I think we are going to hit our peak here in the playoff round.”
Azle will play Arlington Heights at a time and location still to be determined.
