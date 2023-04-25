Local faith leaders and attendees will meet to pray and celebrate at 404 Main Place
On May 4, Azle will be celebrating the National Day of Prayer with a luncheon and program at 404 Main Place. The luncheon, provided by Caitlyn’s Catering, will be free thanks to the contribution of this year’s sponsors. The programs start at 11:30 a.m. on the dot, so arriving early will be useful to those who may want to find their seats and socialize before festivities begin. All guests and all denominations are welcomed and encouraged to join.
“The NDP is distinctly Christian, but it is perfectly fine to simply come and observe,” David Shaffer of Sonshine Ministries said. “The prayers will be led by people who have been arranged ahead of time. You can expect the time to go by quickly, the music to be beautiful, the message to be encouraging, the prayers to be hopeful, and the food to be tasty. My guess is that attendees will walk away at 1:00 p.m. feeling happy, closer to the Lord, connected to the community, and thinking, ‘That was well worth my time!’”
Seven short prayers for local and national issues will be spoken and live music will be provided by the Azle High School Chorale and Catherine Carlson. The keynote speaker is confirmed to be Reverend Brian C. Berry. Rev. Berry is an ordained Baptist minister serving as an associate minister at Destiny Church in Fort Worth. An adjunct professor of Koine Greek (I and II) at Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary, he also tutors Greek and Hebrew and hopes to have his PhD by 2025.
“[Rev. Berry] possesses the wonderful combination of off-the-charts intellect and talent with God-honoring humility, and every time I have heard him, I leave with wind in my sails,” Shaffer said. “Brian will be sharing on the topic of unity amidst diversity.”
Rev. Berry is married to Stephanie, and they have two daughters, Nicole, and Christina. Rev. Berry once served in ministry at Eagle Mountain Baptist Church several years ago and has recently spoken to the Azle Area Ministerial Alliance.
For years, the National Day of Prayer has been a venerated day of celebration and worship for Azle residents. In 2014, Kim Ware took over the planning of this event, creating a committee and turning it into its present version. The Azle Area Ministerial Alliance are very close to the project and coordinate in conjunction with Ware.
“From the beginning, the effort to participate in the National Day of Prayer (NDP) as the community of Azle has been noteworthy,” Shaffer stated. “Faithful people uniting in prayer has been the consistent element at each NDP in Azle. When Kim Ware took the helm several years ago, she moved the event indoors, had a wonderful lunch catered, and made the whole program more accessible. Though prayer remained the key ingredient, it brought larger segments of the community together, which continues to this day.”
