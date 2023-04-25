Local faith leaders and attendees will meet to pray and celebrate at 404 Main Place

On May 4, Azle will be celebrating the National Day of Prayer with a luncheon and program at 404 Main Place. The luncheon, provided by Caitlyn’s Catering, will be free thanks to the contribution of this year’s sponsors. The programs start at 11:30 a.m. on the dot, so arriving early will be useful to those who may want to find their seats and socialize before festivities begin. All guests and all denominations are welcomed and encouraged to join.

