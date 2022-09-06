The first district tournament of the fall tennis season had arrived.

Finally.

Most tennis teams had begun district competition a week earlier, but the Hornets had drawn a bye that week. So, on Aug. 30, Azle’s tennis players were finally ready to kick off district play, but a rainstorm south of Tarrant County had delayed their opponent’s bus trip, and the Granbury Pirates showed up more than an hour late.

After another 20 minutes, the Granbury players had warmed up. Azle’s players had re-warmed up. The tournament was set to begin.

Azle head coach Hayden Huff gathered her team around, telling them they had worked hard for weeks and were prepared to “take care of business.”

The teammates yelled in unison, “One, two, three – Hornet pride!”

“Finally” had arrived.

The late start meant the tournament would stretch far into the night, past 10 p.m., but the kids were amped up and ready to play. One of the first matches of the tournament pitted doubles partners freshman Emily O’Neill and junior Savannah LeFan against two of Granbury’s girls.

LeFan coped with some nerves.

“I'm usually always nervous, but I know it'll be fine,” she said.

Waiting for their turn to play, Madison Hamilton and Nolan Garcia stood beside the court and watched their teammates perform. Hamilton and Garcia were playing together as mixed doubles partners for the first time this season.

“I really like tennis,” Hamilton said. “You can do more stuff to the ball, like slicing and different types of spins. I just find it really cool.”

Last year, she began playing tennis for the first time as a freshman. Back then, she had never even touched a tennis ball much less hit one with a racket. Still, she had earned the nickname “Tennis Mom” a few years earlier because of her penchant for wearing a one-piece tennis dress she bought at a mall. She didn’t play tennis, but the dress was comfortable, fit well and made her feel festive, and so she wore it for fun.

“It looked good on my body type,” she said. “I never wore it to school. I wore it more when out with my friends.”

She has outgrown the dress since then. Now, Hamilton wears an official Azle tennis jersey with shorts rather than a dress.

“I’m winning some matches,” she said. “I'm still getting used to tennis, and I’m still getting used to doubles.”

Her mixed doubles partner is older and more experienced. Garcia, a junior, began playing tennis in the eighth grade but doesn’t offer much unsolicited advice. He respects his partner’s abilities and work ethic and doesn’t try to coach her.

“We’re on the same level,” he said. “If we make a mistake, we know what's wrong. We don't really need to correct each other, but we do try to help each other every once in a while.”

Neither had played mixed doubles until their coach paired them up three weeks ago for a tournament

“I never thought of mixed doubles,” Garcia said.

Hamilton and Garcia have become close friends since then, and Garcia has noticed his partner making big strides on the court.

“She has improved a lot, so it's a lot easier than I thought it was going to be,” he said. “It's really fun.”

Huff put the two together as a mixed doubles team, thinking they could benefit from each other.

“They communicate really well, and their personalities mesh really well,” she said. “That's part of the reason why I put them together.”

Hamilton is outgoing, and Garcia is a rock, she said.

“Maddie can get flustered sometimes, and Nolan is really calm,” the coach said. “That's good for her. Nolan is really positive, and that's what she needs.”

In fall, tennis is played as a team sport. Athletes compete in singles and doubles, but scores are compiled as a team, and tournaments are won or lost as a team. In spring, the season becomes an individual sport, with athletes winning or losing on their own.

“We have grown a whole lot in the past year,” Huff said. “We have the capability to do really well this season. They're making me a little nervous right now because they're not playing that great. It could be that it's the first district match - just butterflies, nerves. But they're all fighting.”

The Hornets continued to battle in a tournament that lasted more than five hours, but the team came up short on the scorecard.

Granbury prevailed 12-7.

Next up, Azle tennis will challenge Northwest at 4 p.m. Sept. 13 for a district contest at Azle’s home court.