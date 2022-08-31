Every high school varsity coach would like to be in the same situation this year as Azle High School tennis coach Hayden Huff.

All of her players return for this season.

“Which was great news for me,” she said. “And this is my second year, so I’ve had everyone for a year. Everybody has improved greatly since I’ve been here, so that’s been really exciting. A lot of that work that we made in the past year we didn’t see until we started playing these past few weeks. It’s been really, really fun to see it.”

As of Aug. 17, the varsity team had played eight matches this fall season, winning three. Huff has liked the competitiveness of her players in the matches they lost.

“Last year, we only beat two teams in the whole fall,” she said. “We’ve already won three times, and we’re pretty excited. We’ve beaten some significant teams, like we beat Weatherford High School, Krum High School and Denton Ryan, and with the magic score of 11-8 on all three of them, Apparently, that’s our lucky score.”

The team has four senior boys – Jack Clark, Brent Burgess, Devin Lewis and Jacob Casperaites – and one senior girl, Samantha Thurston. The two top junior girls are Peytie Chambers and Jorja Erwin. Last fall, the team didn’t make the team tennis playoffs, as Azle was in a thee-way tie for fourth and they had to count matches, and Azle lost by three matches.

“So our goal for this year is to definitely make playoffs, and I definitely think we’ve got a great group of kids and I really think that they can do it this year,” Huff said.

District play begins next week, with Azle facing a home match against Granbury in the opener.

“We have a really great group of kids,” Huff said. “They’re really hard workers.”

Before a practice one day last week, players talked about the season.

“I think our goal this year should be to try to make playoffs this year since we (should be) more competitive in our district this year,” Clark said.

District foes are Aledo, Brewer, Granbury, Wichita Falls Rider, Northwest and Saginaw. Clark said he would like to get more consistent as a player, but other than that, he thinks he is hitting really well. Other senior boys said they want to do everything from improving their serve to staying more focused and having more consistency. Senior players expect to have fun this year, and Clark said Azle expects to surprise a lot of teams.

Thurston said she expects to improve her ground strokes and her serve and for the team to make the playoffs this fall season.

“And in the spring season, I hope to play doubles and that we qualify in district,” she said.

Players are excited about the season, she said, as they are getting back into the groove.

“We’ve been doing way better in this preseason than we even did in the season of last fall,” she said. “And I think everybody’s been working really hard and if we all just put our minds to it, continue to work hard, I think we’ll do good.”

Erwin said she hopes the team wins more than last year, and then personally, she said she needs to get rid of her bad habits she has acquired over the years. She is excited about the freshmen on varsity this year, but she’s also excited being a junior on the varsity.

Chambers hopes to improve her game this year, including her winning strategies.