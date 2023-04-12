Azle High School students excel at CyberStart competition
In the booming industry of Cybersecurity, Azle students stand poised to make their mark. On April 3, Azle High School cybersecurity students competed in the National Cybersecurity Competition. The students placed first in Texas, beating out 485 other schools. Nationally, Azle students placed 10th out of 4,425 schools. Azle High School began participating in the CyberStart America competition three years ago. Since then, this program has offered many Azle students opportunities to grow their skills as well as resources through scholarships.
“Students who qualify are eligible for scholarships from the National Cyber Scholarship Foundation,” Sherri Prather, computer programming and computer science teacher at Azle High School said. “To qualify for the scholarships, a student must score 20,000 or more points. To score points, students complete online missions that are based on real cybercrime scenarios. Students that score at least 3,000 points are Bronze Medal Scholars. Students that score at least 50,000 points are Silver Medal Scholars. Students that score at least 100,000 points are Gold Medal Scholars. This year, for the first time, we had Gold Medal Scholars; not just one, but FOUR Gold Medal Scholars!”
Since Azle began participating in this competition, it showed great promise and has only gotten better since. “In the first year, we qualified 17 students. In the second year, we qualified 29 students. This year we qualified 52 students,” Prather said.
Many of the students participating in CyberStart look toward a promising future in the growing cybersecurity industry.
“According to data from CyberSeek, there are about 600,000 unfilled cybersecurity positions throughout the United States,” Prather said. “If this trend continues, by 2025, the US Government estimates there will be 3.5 million unfulfilled cybersecurity jobs. This competition gives our students an excellent opportunity for their future in a field that is high-paying and has exceptional growth potential.”
Students like Jack Graeber and AJ Rogers already have plans to seek careers in penetration testing and computer sciences.
Reece Davis, Amanda Thorpe, Carson Cooper, and Eyvindr Lefever are the four gold medal winners for Azle. Reece, Amanda and Carson have all competed for three years, while Eyvinder has competed for two.
“It was a momentous accomplishment,” Lefever said.
Through their participation in this event, students were required to have invaluable skills including cryptography, password security, social engineering, steganography, and network forensics in order to solve these cybercrime scenarios.
Not only do competitions like these build technical skills, they also teach students to work as a team and cooperate to find solutions. Student Theo Chavez attributes their success to Azle student’s collaboration as a team. Jack Graeber agreed, saying what made their overwhelming success possible was, “the way everyone supported each other through the challenges.”
Through teamwork and countless dedicated hours in and out of the classroom, these students were able to propel Azle High School to the top of the charts.
“It is such an honor for me to work with such outstanding students,” Prather said. “Their parents should be extremely proud.”
