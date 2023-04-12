AZ Cybersecurity.jpg

Cybersecurity students pose with teacher, Sherri Prather and Principal Nate Driver

 COURTESY OF AHS

Azle High School students excel at CyberStart competition

In the booming industry of Cybersecurity, Azle students stand poised to make their mark. On April 3, Azle High School cybersecurity students competed in the National Cybersecurity Competition. The students placed first in Texas, beating out 485 other schools. Nationally, Azle students placed 10th out of 4,425 schools. Azle High School began participating in the CyberStart America competition three years ago. Since then, this program has offered many Azle students opportunities to grow their skills as well as resources through scholarships.

