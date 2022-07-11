The Azle Lady Hornets fielded a young and inexperienced team last season but managed to go 11-9-1 in the regular season, earn the third seed in District 5-5A, make the playoffs and play for a bi-district championship.

That success on the field prompted big triumphs in the award season.

Torrie Johnson was named Catcher of the Year, by vote of the district coaches. Kalle Vasquez earned Utility Player of the Year. And Brandie Phillips was selected as Co-Newcomer of the Year.

Lady Hornets earning first-team all-district recognition were Alyssa Holland and Kaylee Parrish.

Second-team all-district honors went to Lady Hornets Abigail Garner, Allison Smith and Morgan Terrell.

Azle’s Casey Morrison and Raegan Williams received honorable mention.