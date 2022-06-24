Earning a high school diploma and an associate degree from college on the same day takes hard work and discipline.

Diego Oliveros will continue to rely on those traits as the new head coach for boys soccer at Azle High School.

Oliveros grew up in El Paso and attended Mission Early College High School, a college preparatory school that encouraged its graduates to earn an associate degree early.

“The idea was to finish high school with 60 credit hours of college,” he said. “In order to do that, you gave up a lot of the extracurricular side.”

He skipped sports at high school to focus on his studies but grew up playing soccer in youth leagues. He continued playing in city leagues as an adult.

After graduating high school in 2012 and earning his bachelor's degree at the University of Texas at El Paso, Oliveros landed a teaching job at Irving MacArthur High School in 2016.

“I didn’t come in as a coach straight away, but I knew that was something I wanted to do,” he said. “I always thought five to 10 years down the road, I may get into coaching, but it ended up happening a lot sooner than I had envisioned.”

That first year, he volunteered to help coach the soccer team at MacArthur.

“That's how I got my (foot in the) door,” he said. “Maybe two days into coaching, it became clear to me: I love this. This is what I want to do. I want to be a head coach one day. I want to do it at the highest level that I'm currently at.”

In his second year at MacArthur, he was hired as a freshman coach and varsity assistant.

“Through the six years that I was at MacArthur, I was preparing myself, learning from different coaches,” he said. “Last year, one of my mentors really started talking to me, saying, ‘Hey, if this is something you're serious about, I think you're ready. You have the preparation. You've seen what it takes.’ That's kind of when I decided I wanted to look around and see what possibilities there were for growth.”

While searching online, he saw an opening for the head coaching job at Azle ISD and applied.

“I did a little bit of research on the town and the school and decided that was a place I would feel comfortable moving and applying,” he said.

In-person interviews with athletic director Becky Spurlock and then-principal Randy Cobb convinced him he had made the right decision.

“I'm thankful they believed in me,” he said. “It's not always easy to hire a first-year head coach, but I have felt very supported in the sense that they really believe in the program that I want to build. That gives me a lot of confidence to come in and work.”

Oliveros takes over from Austin Fugate, an Azle High alumnus who was hired last year to lead the boys soccer team but moved on after the school year.

THE TWO TENETS

Members of Azle’s soccer team will become familiar with Oliveros’ two favorite terms. Hard work and discipline are the cornerstones of his soccer program.

Discipline means waking up on time, showing up on time, being prepared, attending classes and behaving in those classes.

Hard work includes practicing with the same passion exhibited during games.

“Practice the way you play; play the way you practice,” he said.

Last year’s Hornets played hard and displayed discipline but had trouble finding the win column, going 1-15-2 overall and 1-9 against district competition.

“I can't talk too much about what has happened in the past, but I know that in my first few seasons, I want to find the success of a program through the discipline and the hard work,” he said.

He isn’t setting a goal for the number of games to win this season.

“I just want to take care of the smaller details,” he said. “Once you start doing that right, success will surely follow.”

The boys lost plenty of games last season but played well and fell by slim margins.

“A lot of those games were decided by less than two goals,” Oliveros said. “That just shows me that there's a competitive spirit at Azle.”

The coach and his team met for the first time on June 13 at a skills session.

“I get the sense that they are all excited to play,” he said. “They are all people who love the game. It's going to be a little bit of a process where I get to know them, and they get to know me. I do feel that once we're in that same synchrony, we can definitely have some success, whether that be winning a lot of games or starting as simple as being able to all be on the same page, show up, be prepared, take it seriously.”