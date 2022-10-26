Azle High School seniors Austin Tong and Henry Lalonde were named Azle High School Commended 2023 National Merit Scholars and were recognized at the AISD board meeting last week.
A Letter of Commendation from the school and the National Merit Scholarship Corporation (NMSC), which conducts the program, was presented by AHS principal Nate Driver to these seniors, the district stated on its website.
Some 34,000 Commended Students throughout the nation are being recognized for their exceptional academic promise, the district stated, and although they will not continue in the 2023 competition for National Merit Scholarship awards, Commended Students placed among the top 50,000 students who entered the 2023 competition by taking the 2021 Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test (PSAT/NMSQT).
Driver introduced the students at the board meeting. Tong is ranked second in the 2023 AHS class and Lalonde is ranked first in the class.
“Of 1.5 million applicants, they were in the top 50,000, which places them in the top 5% of all applicants,” Driver said.
Tong would like to study chemical engineering and hopes to attend TCU, the University of Texas at Austin or Rice. Lalonde is interested in studying electrical and electronics engineering and hopes to attend the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.
