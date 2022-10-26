AHS Commended Scholars.JPG

Azle High School seniors Austin Tong and Henry Lalonde were named Azle High School Commended 2023 National Merit Scholars and were recognized at the AISD board meeting last week.

A Letter of Commendation from the school and the National Merit Scholarship Corporation (NMSC), which conducts the program, was presented by AHS principal Nate Driver to these seniors, the district stated on its website. 

wade@hcnews.com