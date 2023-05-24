AZ City sales tax payments.jpg

May 2023 sales tax payments break all previous records

In the month of April, Assistant City Manager Lawrence Bryant ended his monthly sales tax update with a question. “Will next month’s payment be the first to surpass $400,000?” The answer was yes. For the second time this year, Azle’s sales tax payments broke all-time records for the city. While some businesses report their sales tax numbers monthly, others do so quarterly. First in February, then in May, these quarterly numbers were added to the rest of the sales tax payments for the month.

