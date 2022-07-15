A new Starbucks is still a couple of months or so away from opening in Azle.

Some day in the future, it might have some serious coffee competition from another retail establishment that could come to Azle. It’s a place also known for its coffee, a place where people can wash down their donuts with coffee.

David Hawkins, director of planning and development with the city of Azle, gave an update last week on new retail development in Azle.

Starbucks will operate in Walmart’s parking lot, on the side of the lot near FM 730.

“They have not provided us a completion date, but we just found out that the sewer line has been constructed,” Hawkins said. “The shell of the building looks like it’s finished, but I have not seen a final sign-off on that yet. They still have to finish up the inside. I would imagine it’s still about two to three months away.”

City officials found out in March that there was a missing sewer line that was originally placed by Walmart, so Starbucks had to extend an additional sewer line to serve the building.

“That was unanticipated additional cost and a three- to four-month delay,” Hawkins said. “Otherwise, I think they would have been done by now, if that sewer line was there.”

On Highway 199, next door to Pinnacle Bank, a new Discount Tire location should be finished by fall. Construction began in January on the building.

“They’re shooting for October-November of this year to finish that project,” Hawkins said. “It looks like the building’s almost done. They still have to finish all the paving and drainage and stuff like that.”

On FM 730 across from Walmart, some drainage and engineering still need to be completed for some retail development. Wendy’s and Panda Express restaurants are the first new businesses planned for the development and are expected to open early next year, Hawkins said. Wendy’s will be located next to Domino’s Pizza. The developer is currently pursuing other restaurants to be built on the tract of land, Hawkins said.

Down the road on 730, next to Capriccio’s restaurant, there’s a development being planned called Hornets Plaza. A parking lot and 8,400 square foot multi-tenant building with a drive-through are expected to be constructed. That tract of land is zoned commercial, and it could attract medical and retail establishments or restaurants. Hawkins said the developer actually just had it all re-platted into a single lot for both a parking lot and new retail building south of Capriccio’s. The new parking lot is expected to be shared with the Capriccio's restaurant.

“Hopefully in the next week or so, we’ll start seeing a lot of activity there,” Hawkins said. “The owner had indicated that he‘s been in contact with a Dunkin’ Donuts as a potential candidate for that drive-through. It’s not definitive yet, but it’s my understanding he’s been in contact, so I’d like to think that once the building starts going up, he’ll try to tighten that one down a little bit and get that one in.”

Main St. Tacos will open near South Stewart Street and South Main Street. The restaurant will operate in a renovated building.

“We were told a few days ago that they’re trying to open on Aug. 15, so right now they’re working on finishing up the inside of the building as well as signage,” Hawkins said.

That business has a location in Mansfield in that city’s downtown area.

Also, the Dairy Queen building near QuikTrip should be demolished soon.

“We just issued a permit today for asbestos to be removed from the building,” Hawkins said July 8. “So it looks like a demolition permit is going to be coming up pretty quick to tear down that building. We actually have a pre-development meeting scheduled for next week with the property owner about future plans with that property, so I think they’re wanting to come in with a QSR, quick serve restaurant, to go in that same spot. I don’t think it’s going to be Dairy Queen, but it will be something else. So, we’ll find that out next week.”

The building is about 50-60 years old, Hawkins said, and he hopes it can be demolished in the next few weeks.

“Hopefully, we’ll get a permit for redevelopment of that site later this fall,” he said.

Another development in the works is Katie’s Express Car Wash that will go up on 199 next to Russell’s Feed & Supply store, Hawkins said.

Also, an article from whatnowdfw.com stated that a Wingstop was coming to Azle “sometime before the end of 2022,” but the city has not received any formal plans or permits yet, Hawkins said.