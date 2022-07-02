The first day of the inaugural summer golf camp at Azle High School left its mark on Rose Brunner’s hands. Her palms felt the pain after spending more than an hour handling golf clubs for the first time without gloves.

The rubber grips had rubbed the fourth grader’s hands red, but she didn’t mind.

“It was really fun,” said Brunner, 9. “It was worth it.”

The first golf camp on June 20-22 attracted about two dozen kids from the fourth to ninth grades.

“We had several walk-ups,” said Brad Averitte, head coach of the AHS boys golf team. “That's always good to see.”

The boys and girls rotated together through four stations – a putting green, chipping station, driving station and a golf simulation screen – receiving individual instructions at each. Fourth through sixth grades attended camp in the first morning sessions, followed by middle school students in the later sessions.

Averitt saw “some good little golfers,” he said. “There are already some kids that could really hit the ball well. It's good to see kids hitting golf balls and swinging golf clubs before they get to high school.”

HANDY SKILLS

Despite the sore hands, Brunner looked forward to returning to camp the next day.

“I really want to become a champion in golf and lots of other sports,” she said. “I really want to make lots of big shots, go past the chart, and like, go above the net. That's what my goals are.”

Her mom, Katie Brunner, said Rose was inspired by her uncle and grandfather, both big golf fans. Her mom speculated that Rose wanted to attend golf camp, learn the game and start tagging along with her uncle and grandad on golf outings.

“She heard about golf camp at school and decided that she wanted to do it,” the proud mom said.

Rose Brunner had signed up for cheer, volleyball and horse camps, as well.

“Anything competitive, Rose is interested in,” Katie Brunner said. “This is her very first time with a golf club in her hands. She's here to learn the basics today, and then her grandpa will take her out and teach her the rest.”

Rose Brunner predicted she will become adept enough at golf by year’s end to compete with her uncle and grandfather at Cross Timbers.

Camp held at least one surprise for the youngster. The events were held inside a cool room with fans blowing that all but eliminated thoughts of the 100-degree temperatures outside.

“I didn't know it was going to be inside, but it was better because it's hot,” she said.

Katie Brunner sat with other parents and watched her daughter interact with the kids and coaches. The camps are well worth the expense and effort, she said.

“Anything to learn a new skill is good for kids,” she said. “Any type of different community and culture is good for them. I hope that one day she just finds her tribe, finds people that are interested in the same things and have fun with it.”

SAFETY FIRST

Youngsters swinging metal clubs indoors could be disastrous without proper precautions, and Azle golf coaches began the first day of camp with sermons on safety.

“This can be a dangerous place,” coach Eddy Prather said to the youngsters at the start of camp.

He told the kids to swing their clubs only when standing in one of the isolated hitting bays. He showed them how to carry their clubs by the heads rather than the handles to resist the urge to swing the club absent-mindedly.

“These are damaging,” he emphasized. “You have got to watch what you're going to do. Be cognizant of everybody around because somebody may not be paying attention.”

The kids nodded, and Prather imparted a final lesson about respect.

“If you have never seen our simulator before or one like it, it’s pretty cool,” he said. “We are blessed to have this whole facility. So, we want to take care of it. We don't want to tear it up. And we want to be careful.”

Briggs Baker practiced holding his club the safe way until it was his turn to step into a hitting bay to practice swinging a wedge.

“I like it,” the 9-year-old Baker said. “It’s pretty fun.”

Baker is new to the game but learning quickly, said the boy’s father.

“He just picked up playing golf, and we thought this (camp) would be a good experience for him,” Randy Baker said. “He is getting to meet the high school coaches, getting to play on the golf simulator and the putting green. That's a good opportunity for him.”

Two months ago, Briggs Baker began taking lessons from an instructor at Cross Timbers. When the summer camp was advertised, he was ready.

“He went out with his own money and bought a driver and a putter,” Randy Baker said.

FIRST OF MANY

Azle’s summer golf camp should be the first of many, Averitte said at the end of the first day.

“It went great,” he said.

In the fall of 2021, an indoor golf facility opened at the high school.

“The school board, administration and the community came up big and got us this nice facility, and now we can have a golf camp and get some interest in the golf program,” Averitte said.

The room holds about a dozen people comfortably.

“Once you get more than 15, it kind of gets a little crowded, but there is space outside if we need some spillover space to do some things,” he said. “Hopefully next summer, we will increase our numbers and just keep building the program here.”