Ten members of the Azle Rodeo Team have qualified to participate in the North Texas High School Rodeo Association 2022 Finals.

The 15 best athletes in each event qualified for the finals. More than 80 teams participate in the association’s rodeos.

“These 10 athletes have worked hard all year long and have stayed in the top 15 rankings,” said Azle team sponsor Kristy Scribner.

The finals are set for May 13-15 at the NTHSRA arena in Saginaw.

Competing for Azle in the finals rodeo will be:

Airian Moore, bareback.

Sean Bunero, calf roping.

Mattie Sheriff, walk-up goats.

Kasen Scarlato, team roping heading, team roping heeling, and chute dogging.

Jesus Leyva, team roping heading and team roping heeling.

River Cassel, chute dogging.

Laurel Allred, barrels and poles.

Lindsey-Kay Reichert, barrels and poles.

Rylee Sisson, barrels and poles.

Hevenli Scribner, barrels and poles.