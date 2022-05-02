Ten members of the Azle Rodeo Team have qualified to participate in the North Texas High School Rodeo Association 2022 Finals.

The 15 best athletes in each event qualified for the finals. More than 80 teams participate in the association’s rodeos.

“These 10 athletes have worked hard all year long and have stayed in the top 15 rankings,” said Azle team sponsor Kristy Scribner.

The finals are set for May 13-15 at the NTHSRA arena in Saginaw.

Competing for Azle in the finals rodeo will be:

Airian Moore.jpg

Airian Moore, bareback.

AZ rodeo Sean Bunero.jpg

Sean Bunero, calf roping.

AZ rodeo Mattie Sheriff.jpg

Mattie Sheriff, walk-up goats.

AZ rodeo Kasen Scarlato.jpg

Kasen Scarlato, team roping heading, team roping heeling, and chute dogging.

AZ rodeo Jesus Leyva.jpg

Jesus Leyva, team roping heading and team roping heeling.

AZ rodeo River Cassel.jpg

River Cassel, chute dogging.

AZ rodeo Laurel Allred.jpg

Laurel Allred, barrels and poles.

AZ rodeo Lindsey-Kay Reichert.jpg

Lindsey-Kay Reichert, barrels and poles.

AZ rodeo Rylee Sisson.jpg

Rylee Sisson, barrels and poles.

AZ rodeo Hevenli Scribner.jpg

Hevenli Scribner, barrels and poles.