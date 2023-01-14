AZ Jiu Jitsu Black Belt-Kari Hoffman.JPG

Kari Hoffman talks to the crowd Jan. 2 at the belt promotion ceremony for Genesis Jiu-Jitsu Azle.

Kari Hoffman started jiu-jitsu in 2015, and last week her involvement in that field of the martial arts paid off in a big way.

Genesis Jiu-Jitsu Azle held its belt promotion ceremony on Jan. 2 at 404 Main in Azle where Hoffman, 43, of Azle, was awarded her black belt. Hoffman joins Karen Banes, who is the head coach and owner of Genesis Jiu-Jitsu, as having a black belt. 

