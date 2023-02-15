PXL_20230206_202703915.jpg

Henrietta Morrison has done a lot in 105 years. She witnessed the struggle of the Great Depression, the end of a world war, and the complete transformation of technology.

Morrison was born in 1918 in Dakota County Minnesota, where she lived for more than 20 years. Her Father was self-employed as a mechanic and machinist, and her mother worked as a house cleaner for a local landlord. Like many in those days her family struggled financially. She attended school until she was 13, then she dropped out to help support the family by working with her mother as a house cleaner. “I wish I had been fortunate enough to finish high school and get a better job than what I had,” said Morrison, “but I was brought up in hard times.”

PXL_20230206_202732909.jpg

wade@hcnews.com