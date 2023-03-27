Council members speak on recent actions preserving greenery
On March 13, the city of Azle announced its recognition as a Tree City by the Arbor Day Foundation for the year of 2022.
The Tree City USA program began in 1976 as an effort intended to promote greener city spaces. More than 3,600 communities throughout the 50 states have been recognized by the Arbor Day Foundation. “We’re very proud to have received this recognition,” City Manager Tom Muir said. “The Tree City USA designation is significant to Azle because it tells people we are committed to the preservation and promotion of trees in our community.”
For a city to receive Tree City commendations, it must maintain a Tree Board or department, have a community tree ordinance, spend at least $2 per capita on urban forestry, and celebrate Arbor Day. An ordinance in late 2021 established a Tree Board, prohibited clear-cutting, and required tree surveys for all future planned construction.
“One of the main goals in implementing the ordinance was to prevent the clear cutting of our heavily treed and forested areas,” City Council member Stacy Peek said. “After approving the ordinance, we chose to pursue the Tree City USA program to label our dedication to an environmental change here in Azle.”
Another critical Tree City prerequisite was accomplished with last Arbor Day’s tree giveaway, where Azle residents were able to pick up a native tree for planting. According to City Manager Muir, this event will continue this fall.
When the City of Azle Economic Development Facebook page made the Tree City announcement on March 13, some Azle residents expressed concerns about continued clear-cutting throughout Azle.
“It is truly devastating that we have lost hundreds of acres of forested land over last several years to development,” Peek said. “Sadly, we will continue to see some clearing of our urban forested areas even with the tree preservation ordinance in place and taking part in Tree City USA. The reason for this is, Azle has a large amount of land that was platted or planned prior to enacting the 2021 tree preservation ordinance. By law, if the land was platted or planned prior to implementation of the ordinance, the new tree preservation ordinance is not applicable to that land.”
With Tree City recognition comes an expectation that the city of Azle be held to higher standards for the future. Eventually, if those expectations are met and then exceeded, Azle will be eligible for The Arbor Day Foundation’s Growth Award. “As we see positive change in the future, then most definitely I would like to see our city take the next step in pursuing the Growth Award,” Peek said.
